e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty on why she chose surrogacy: ‘I had couple of miscarriages, waited years for adoption’

Shilpa Shetty on why she chose surrogacy: ‘I had couple of miscarriages, waited years for adoption’

Shilpa Shetty has explained why she had daughter Samisha via surrogacy. The actor said she has an auto-immune condition due to which she suffered miscarriages.

bollywood Updated: May 11, 2020 12:04 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra and children Viaan Raj and Samisha.
Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra and children Viaan Raj and Samisha.
         

Actor Shilpa Shetty, who welcomed daughter Samisha through surrogacy earlier this year, has spoken about why she chose the route for having a baby. The actor and husband Raj Kundra have a son, Viaan Raj, together.

Talking about how she always wanted a sibling for her son, Shilpa told Pinkvilla in an interview, “After Viaan, I did want to have another child for the longest time. But I suffered from an auto immune disease called APLA and that came into play every time I get pregnant. So I had a couple of miscarriages so it was a genuine issue.”

Shilpa explained that she also tried adoption. “I didn’t want Viaan to grow up as a single child, because I’m also one of two and I know how important it is to have a sibling. Coming from that thought, I did explore other ideas as well but that didn’t pan out well. At a time when I wanted to adopt, I had put in my name and everything was underway. But then, the Christian missionary shut down because they had a tiff with Kara. I waited for nearly four years and then, I was so irritated and we decided to try the surrogacy route,” Shilpa revealed.

She went on to say that Samisha was born after three attempts. “We had been trying for second child for five years. I had signed Nikamma and had committed my dates to Hungama when I got the news that in February, we were going to be parents again. We cleared our work schedules for the whole month,” Shilpa had earlier told Hindustan Times.

She also explained the meaning of Samisha: “‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for ‘someone like God’. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family,” Shilpa had said.

top news
India amps up Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets to reach 90 countries
India amps up Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets to reach 90 countries
Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
‘Evidence of community spread of Covid-19 in Maharashtra’: Health official
‘Evidence of community spread of Covid-19 in Maharashtra’: Health official
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
Live: Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh exceed 2,000
Live: Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh exceed 2,000
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
Petrol, diesel prices may rise again after daily price revision restarts
Petrol, diesel prices may rise again after daily price revision restarts
Will PM-CMs decide on lockdown exit & the man living at airport for 2 months
Will PM-CMs decide on lockdown exit & the man living at airport for 2 months
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In