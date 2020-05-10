Mother’s Day with Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Viaan has prayed for a sister for three years, he only manifested it and Samisha came into our lives

bollywood

Updated: May 10, 2020 10:07 IST

This is a very special Mother’s Day for Shilpa Shetty Kundra, after all this is her first celebration with her daughter, Samisha, who was born on February 15 via surrogacy. The actor’s son Viaan, turns eight this year, and she says she has been celebrating being a mum everyday for the last eight years.

“You can’t be taught being a mother. It’s something I’ve begun to understand. No one can tell you that you’re doing this wrong. You do things to the best of your knowledge, sensibility and ability,” she says.

While the news of Samisha’s arrival was a surprise for many, Shetty calls it the best time ever. “I became a mother and I took 15 days off before Samisha came into the world. And fortunately for me, I got all this time to spend with her because of the lockdown after she came into this world. For the last couple of months, I am stuck to her, doing everything her massages to feeding her.”

Certain things in our lives are destined and the 44-year-old says that Samisha was part of her destiny, and she has come to her at the right time. The actor also reveals that it was her son’s prayers and desire for a sister that brought Samisha to their lives.

“A lot of Viaan’s friends have siblings and he always missed that. He’s a very social kid and when you live in a set up when there are no other children in the building, the child gets very lonely. He’d ask both Raj (Kundra, husband) and me ‘why don’t I have a sibling?’ and he was very clear that he wanted a sister. We visit Shirdi once every year and for the past three years, he’d stand and pray that he wants a baby sister. When we got the news that we were blessed with a girl, it felt so surreal. Viaan has prayed for Samisha for three years, I feel he has only manifested it,” she gushes.

Not just Viaan, Shetty too always wanted a second child and more specifically a daughter. She says she has grown up with a younger sibling, sister Shamita, and so has her husband, who has two younger sisters and that’s why she was hoping to have a daughter as well.

“Having a daughter is the best thing on the planet, really. We were two girls and the kind of bond that we’ve shared with our parents is unique and beautiful. I don’t expect that my son would call me 20 years down the line every day, but I know that my daughter will,” says Shetty, adding that she didn’t want her elder child to not have that bond with anyone.

“We did try for a long time. But I had a lot of complications. I also did try for adoption but something went wrong. Surrogacy was an option which I chose and it was actually the last option. We got finally had Samisha, which is a blessing,” she concludes.