Salman Khan hugs a young fan after he touches his feet at Mumbai event, internet reacts. Watch

Actor Salman Khan on Wednesday attended an event in Mumbai and met several dignitaries, other celebrities and fans. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Salman was seen hugging a young boy. (Also Read | Salman Khan leaves fans impressed with groovy moves on Jalwa) Salman Khan with a young fan at Mumbai event.

Salman's fan touches his feet

As he stood on the stage, the boy went up to him and showed him a sketch of the actor. Salman shared a brief conversation and signed the sketch. The young fan then touched Salman's feet, who quickly lifted him up and hugged him.

Fans react after Salman hugs the fan

The duo also posed together for pictures. For the event, Salman was dressed in a blue T-shirt, denims and shoes. Reacting to the clip, a fan said, " Aww, such a sweet gesture." A person wrote, "True inspiration." An Instagram user commented, "Salma loves kids. It was so nice of him." A comment read, "Salman being the most amazing person ever."

Salman attended an event in Mumbai

Salman joined hands with Divjay Foundation along with Municipal Corporation of Mumbai, Mumbai Police and Chattra Sansad for the initiative Bacche Bole Morya. He attended the event to advocate the need of cleanliness and eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi festival this season.

"Eco-friendly Ganesha has been coming to our house for a very long time. Until there is a purity in the festival, you can't celebrate (the festival)...After the visarjan, some idols' head, trunk, leg are scattered everywhere and some people step on other scattered idols of Lord Ganesha. It's not nice. Basically, I want to say I won't throw garbage and won't let others throw garbage," Salman Khan told reporters, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Who all attended event

The event was also attended by Salman's sister Alvira Agnihotri, Amruta Fadnavis, Sonali Bendre, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Police commissioner Vivek Phalsankar and BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani. In another video, Salman was seen hugging Sonali. he also danced to his song Jalwa from the 2009 film Wanted.

Salman's next film

Fans will see Salman next in Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film is set to release next Eid. Rashmika Mandanna is also part of the film.