Salman Khan winces as he tries to sit, looks uncomfortable at event; host praises him for attending despite injury

Actor Salman Khan garnered praise after he attended the Bacche Bole Morya event in Mumbai despite suffering a rib injury on the same day. Several videos and pictures, which emerged online, showed the actor wincing as he touched the right side of his rib cage. (Also Read | Prem and Preeti reunite: Salman Khan hugs Sonali Bendre at an event much to Hum Saath - Saath Hain fans' delight. Watch) Salman Khan attended an event in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

Salman attends event in spite of injury

In a few videos, the actor was seen struggling to get up from a chair. "Today he got hurt, he is not well, still he came. It shows his commitment towards the environment. Thank you so much," said Amruta Fadnavis, the organiser, at the event. It could not be confirmed whether Salman, who is currently shooting for his next film Sikandar, got hurt on the set.

What happened to Salman?

A source close to the actor confirmed that Salman had suffered a rib injury, but he is doing fine. "Nothing to worry about. The shoot (of Sikandar) is on schedule, not pushed," the source added, as reported by news agency ANI. Fans of the actor grew concerned after the videos surfaced on social media platforms.

Fans get concerned about actor

A person wrote on X, “#SalmanKhan Bhai is suffering from serious Rib Injury, get well soon Bhai, your health and happiness matters the Most.” "No matter what, he always gets back up #SalmanKhan #Sikandar," said a fan. "So handsome, get well soon, Salman Khan. Not my Bhai #SalmanKhan," tweeted another person. “Stay healthy, bhai @BeingSalmanKhan. Nothing is more important than your health,” read a tweet.

At the event, Salman had said, “We have been getting eco-friendly Ganesha for a long time because (during and post visarjan) there are law and order and cleanliness issues.... Paper, plastic cups and bottles are thrown around and they are cleaned by BMC workers the next day. It's not good. It's better if everyone uses eco-friendly Ganesha idols.”

He had added, "There are people who behave well in other countries like America, Switzerland, Dubai but throw garbage here in our country. Children can teach elders to keep up with the cleanliness." The event was also attended by Salman's sister Alvira Agnihotri, Sonali Bendre, Sonu Nigam, and Kailash Kher among others.

Salman's next film

Salman will be seen headlining Sikandar, which is directed by AR Murugadoss. The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is set to release next Eid. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen alongside Salman in the film.