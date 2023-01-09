Shilpa Shirodkar recalls being called fat in 90s: 'If I had to debut today, I don't think I would get work'

Shilpa Shirodkar is a former actor who delivered several memorable films in the 90s including Kishen Kanhaiya, Prateeksha, Aankhen, Khuda Gawah, Gopi Kishan, Bewafa Sanam, Mrityudand and Gaja Gamini. The actor recently talked about being called fat in her hay days and expressed concern that had she made her debut in films today, she may not have found any work at all. Shilpa was offered Dil Se song Chaiyya Chaiyya but said she was considered ‘fat’ and the song went to Malaika Arora. Also read: Shilpa Shirodkar recalls how she got a Telugu film after Anil Kapoor carried her photo album to show producer, director

Shilpa is the elder sister of former actor Namrata Shirodkar who is married to actor Mahesh Babu. Shilpa moved away from films after tying the knot with UK based banker Aparesh Ranjit in 2000. They have a 19-year-old daughter Anushka.

Talking about being called fat, Shilpa said in an interview with Times of India, “If I had to debut in today's time I don't think I would get work. Imagine in the 90s they called me fat, abhi God knows what they would call me.” On losing out on Chaiyya Chaiyya, she said, “Farah Khan had come with the song and she said they were considering me for it. But then they thought I was too fat so they opted for Malaika.”

Further sharing about how the industry has changed over the years, Shilpa said, “I feel back then we had the opportunity to learn each day, the producers, directors and actors were always happy to help and mould young actors. I feel today the competition is so fierce that everyone has to come prepared with no second chance unfortunately.”

Shilpa occasionally meets her sister Namrata and brother-in-law Mahesh Babu whenever they visit London. They recently dined together in London as Namrat and Mahesh were in the UK for their New Year vacation. On Sunday, Shilpa shared a group picture from their dinner on Instagram. She captioned the picture, “2023 with my Best. Family #makingmemories #london.”

Shilpa had also shared a family picture as she wished her fans on Christmas. Alongside the picture which had her, husband Aparesh Ranjit and daughter Anushka in the frame, she wrote, "Season Greetings. Love, Prosperity and Happiness to everyone … From Us to You."

