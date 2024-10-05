Bigg Boss 18 contestants list: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Chahat Pandey to join Salman Khan's show?

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, will premiere on Colours TV on October 6. The 18th season of the famous reality show will see 18 contestants battle it out in the Bigg Boss house to emerge the winner. Munawar Faruqui won the show last season, and the channel has been teasing potential contestants with promos that has many fans guessing. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 18: When and where to watch the grand premiere of Salman Khan-hosted reality show) Vivian Dsena and Shilpa Shirodkar are two of the 18 contestants reported to appear on Bigg Boss 18.

This time, the reality show will run on the theme of ‘time’. Look at the list of possible contestants who have been reported to have said yes.

Bigg Boss 18 potential contestants list

Vivian Dsena: The actor who gained fame as Vicky on the TV show Kasamh Se has also been a part of reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 8.

Eisha Singh: Best known for playing Dhaani on Ishq Ka Rang Safed, she worked in other TV shows before debuting on the silver screen with Middle Class Love in 2022.

Karan Veer Mehra: He began his career with the hit show Remix in 2005 and was later seen in movies like Ragini MMS 2. He also was the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Nyra Banerjee: Apart from TV shows like Divya Drishti and Zaban Sambhal Ke, Nyra has acted in several Telugu, Tamil and Kannada movies.

Muskan Bamne: Best known for her role in Anupamaa, she portrayed a young Shraddha Kapoor in the film, Haseena Parkar.

Alice Kaushik: A model-turned-actor, she began acting with the TV show Suryaputra Karna. She later bagged shows like Pandya Store and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

Chahat Pandey: An actor and Aam Aadmi Party member, she debuted as Mishti on Pavitra Bandhan and was most recently seen on Nath – Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani.

Shilpa Shirodkar: Popular for acting in Hindi films from the late 80s to early 2000s, Shilpa is also Namrata Shirodkar’s sister and Mahesh Babu’s sister-in-law.

Chum Darang: A model, actor, social media activist and entrepreneur, she has acted in Pataal Lok, Badhaai Do and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Shehzada Dhami: A wild card contestant on the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, he has since acted in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Shubh Shagun.

Avinash Mishra: Known for playing the lead role on the TV show Sethji, he was most recently seen in Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara and the music video for O Mere Humnava.

Shrutika Arjun: An actor known for her roles in Tamil and Malayalam films, she won the Tamil cooking competition Cooku With Comali.

Gunaratna Sadavarte: He is a lawyer from Maharashtra who contested the plea in the Supreme Court that the reservation given to the Marathas was unconstitutional. The donkey shown in one of the promos is supposedly his pet.

Rajat Dalal: A controversial social media influencer, he was most recently in the news for allegedly overspeeding and hitting a biker in Faridabad. He denied the claims.

Tajinder Singh Bagga: A member of the RSS and a leader of the BJP, he was one of the youngest candidates to contest in the 2020 elections.

Afreen Khan, Sara Afreen Khan: TED speaker Afreen is known for being a life coach to celebrities, while his wife Sara is an actor and entrepreneur.

Hema Sharma: Known by her moniker ‘viral bhabhi’ she is known for making dancing reels on Instagram. She also appeared in a scene in Dabangg 3.