52-year-old woman loses all limbs after harmless lick from dog; physician explains what is sepsis, when it is dangerous

A 52-year-old woman from the UK lost four limbs after a seemingly harmless lick from her dog led to sepsis. According to a February 19 report by the BBC, Manjit Sangha spent 32 weeks in the hospital, had multiple cardiac arrests and underwent a quadruple amputation surgery before she was allowed to return home. Manjit’s life changed forever after a lick from her dog led to sepsis. (GoFundMe) Also Read | Obstetrician reveals vital nutrients every expecting mother should include in diet to support brain, growth, immunity Doctors told BBC that they believed her sepsis might have been caused by something as innocent as a lick from her dog on a small cut or scratch. According to the NHS, sepsis is a life-threatening condition and can be hard to spot, while the UK Sepsis Trust says there are about 50,000 sepsis-related deaths in the UK each year. Meanwhile, the CHEST journal says that in India alone, sepsis cases were estimated to be 11.3 million, with 2.9 million deaths in 2017. To better understand the dangers of your dog licking a wound and the risk of sepsis, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Manoj Vithlani, senior consultant physician at HCG Hospitals, Ahmedabad. He emphasised, “A recent news report about a woman losing all four limbs after developing severe sepsis following a dog’s lick has understandably created concern. While such cases are extremely rare, they highlight the importance of awareness.”

Dogs can carry bacteria such as Capnocytophaga in their saliva. (Representational image Freepik)

Understanding sepsis: When does amputation occur Explaining the condition, Dr Manoj stated, “Sepsis is not an infection itself, but the body’s extreme and overwhelming response to an infection. When bacteria enter the bloodstream, the immune system can go into overdrive, leading to widespread inflammation, organ damage, poor blood circulation and, in severe cases, tissue death.” As to when amputation occurs, he emphasised that if the blood supply to the limbs is critically reduced, amputation may become necessary to save the patient’s life. How do dogs cause sepsis? Who is at risk? Dr Manoj noted, “Dogs can carry bacteria such as Capnocytophaga in their saliva. In most healthy individuals, casual contact or a lick on intact skin does not cause harm.” However, he notes that if saliva comes in contact with an open wound, cut, or ulcer, there is a small risk that bacteria can enter the body. “Individuals with diabetes, chronic liver disease, weakened immunity, or those without a functioning spleen are at higher risk of severe infections,” he added.

Sepsis is not an infection itself, but the body’s extreme and overwhelming response to an infection. (Representational image Freepik)