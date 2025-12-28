What happened to Molly? Melissa Mae Carlton's daughter dies one year after sister's death from sepsis

Influencer Melissa Mae Carlton has announced that her daughter Molly died on Thursday, December 25. Molly’s death comes a little over a year after Melissa and her husband, Tom Carlton, lost their daughter Abigail, who died aged nine after a battle with sepsis. What happened to Molly? Melissa Mae Carlton tragically loses second daughter (melissamaecarlton/Instagram)

Melissa took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her husband embracing their daughter Molly in a hospital bed, as well as several other family photos. “On Christmas morning, our sweet Molly girl, and her big sister Abi were reunited,” she wrote.

Melissa added, “This is the only thing giving me even a small sense of comfort. Molly missed her sister so deeply. She would often ask me, “Mummy, when is Jesus coming back so Abi can come down?” We are devastated. In disbelief. Confused and in shock. We are exhausted and shaken after a day filled with trauma and heartbreak.”

A heartbroken Melissa said she is “numb,” and unable to accept that “this is real.”

“We are overwhelmed by how many of you prayed with us and for her yesterday. I am asking, with all my heart, that those prayers do not stop. In the days and weeks ahead, there will be so much to do and to organize, and we will need strength beyond our own. I am scared of what life looks like now for us. I am heartbroken for our children,” she said.

Concluding the caption, Melissa wrote, “Last night, through tears, Harry told me that when we boarded the plane to Arizona on Monday, Molly leaned over and told him she wanted to be with Abi. Through sobs, he said, “She got what she wanted.” Please hold our family in your prayers as we try to take this one very small step at a time.”

While Melissa’s posts indicate Molly was unwell, her cause of death has not been revealed. However, Melissa revealed that Molly had a “genetic heart condition.”

Melissa also shares children Harry and Lily with her husband. She later shared an update amid “speculation” surrounding Molly's death, saying they do not have “an official diagnosis” yet.

“I hesitate to share a medical update already because we still don’t have an official diagnosis. But I do feel it’s important to let people know that we have some answers this time,” Melissa wrote, sharing photos of her daughters. “The doctors believe Molly had a genetic heart condition and suspect this may have been the case with Abi as well. I’m sharing this because I believe it could be critical information for families who have experienced SUDC (sudden unexpected death in children).”

“This understanding came because Molly was able to be monitored in the hospital, which we were not able to do with Abi. I’ve never felt satisfied with the answers we were given for her. But this type of condition, we’ve been told that even a minor illness could potentially trigger a sudden cardiac event,” she added.

Melissa said that Molly’s "little body fought so hard,” but also noted that she has been told that “this type of cardiac event is, in most cases, not survivable.”

“I hope we will get more answers soon and will be doing more genetic investigation for our family now we have possibly a clearer avenue to explore,” added Melissa.

Abigail died in April 2024. At the time, Meliisa shared that her daughter “unexpectedly passed over to the other side” after battling sepsis.