Bengaluru physician reveals this simple hack that may counter the damage of prolonged sitting

However, sitting at a desk is often inevitable in modern work routines, so the question is not how to avoid it entirely. Even though standing desks are slowly becoming more common, most still continue to spend a major chunk of their day seated. Instead of remaining seated for long, uninterrupted hours, there is a simple habit that can help break the cycle of prolonged inactivity and reduce the stress on the body.

If you are in a desk-bound job, chances are you are seated for hours and, with so much work piled up, jumping from meetings to finishing decks, there is rarely any time to step away from your desk. ALSO READ: Long hours of desk sitting are fueling serious and chronic diseases in employees in their 30s and 40s: Report But this overtime sitting may wreak havoc on your body, affecting major physiological systems, from the musculoskeletal and hormonal to the metabolic. When movement is minimal the entire day, you become sedentary, inviting several lifestyle diseases, from diabetes , hypertension, obesity , to cardiovascular ailments.

Dr Mathew assured that it is actually very simple.“For every prolonged period of sitting (about 60–90 minutes), take a 5–10-minute break to move. Stand up. Walk. Stretch. Climb stairs. Do a few squats. The intensity doesn’t need to be extreme; the key is interruption,” she elaborated.



Even in her clinical practice, she sees cases stemming from prolonged inactivity, which is why she often reminds patients that the body is meant for movement, not for sitting for long periods of time. Small changes throughout the day often lead to better outcomes than one intense workout session followed by prolonged inactivity. This further puts into perspective the hardcore gym session after eight hours of prolonged sitting, which may not be as effective.

Dr Mathew also shared these benefits of walking for a few minutes:



Helps regulate blood sugar spikes after meals

Decreases strain on the lower back and neck

Decreases the risk of deep vein thrombosis (especially when travelling long distances)

Helps improve focus and decrease mental fatigue

Helps increase daily calorie burn, although only slightly What happens when you sit for a long time? When you sit for a prolonged period of time, it alters how the body functions throughout the day. The physician noted, “Your body goes into a low-energy, low-metabolic state.” This demonstrates that when hours are spent seated with very low movement, the body shifts to an energy-conserving state, which negatively affects multiple internal processes and functions.

“Your muscle activity decreases, your caloric expenditure decreases, your blood flow decreases, and your enzymes, which help regulate your blood sugar and fat metabolism, become less active,” Dr Mathew revealed.

However, when you take regular movement breaks, you stand to benefit from improved blood sugar regulation, increased circulation and reduced stiffness. "Physiologically, when you stand up and move around, your large muscle groups in your legs contract, which helps to more effectively pump blood back up to the heart. This, in turn, decreases blood pooling in the legs and increases oxygenation of the body,” she noted.

Is 10-minute the ultimate fix? But here's the thing: it does not entirely solve the problem.

"A10-minute walk does not completely counteract the effects of a sedentary day if the rest of the day is spent sitting,”

The doctor urged people to think of it as a supportive habit rather than a complete fix. While the 10-minute rule is effective in improving circulation, metabolism and musculoskeletal function, it cannot replace the benefits of regular exercise if overall physical activity remains low.

Your lifestyle needs to be active. Just 10-minute breaks won't be enough to keep you fit. The doctor recommended these: