Bengaluru physician reveals this simple hack that may counter the damage of prolonged sitting
If you are seated for long hours, know how you can try to reduce the impact by adopting one easy hack that's doable anytime of the day.
If you are in a desk-bound job, chances are you are seated for hours and, with so much work piled up, jumping from meetings to finishing decks, there is rarely any time to step away from your desk.
ALSO READ: Long hours of desk sitting are fueling serious and chronic diseases in employees in their 30s and 40s: Report
But this overtime sitting may wreak havoc on your body, affecting major physiological systems, from the musculoskeletal and hormonal to the metabolic. When movement is minimal the entire day, you become sedentary, inviting several lifestyle diseases, from diabetes, hypertension, obesity, to cardiovascular ailments.
However, sitting at a desk is often inevitable in modern work routines, so the question is not how to avoid it entirely. Even though standing desks are slowly becoming more common, most still continue to spend a major chunk of their day seated. Instead of remaining seated for long, uninterrupted hours, there is a simple habit that can help break the cycle of prolonged inactivity and reduce the stress on the body.
HT Lifestyle connected with Dr Merrin Meria Mathew, PMR (physical medicine and rehabilitation) consultant, KIMS Hospitals, Bengaluru, who shared a hack called the 10-minute rule.
What is the 10-minute rule?
Dr Mathew assured that it is actually very simple.“For every prolonged period of sitting (about 60–90 minutes), take a 5–10-minute break to move. Stand up. Walk. Stretch. Climb stairs. Do a few squats. The intensity doesn’t need to be extreme; the key is interruption,” she elaborated.
Even in her clinical practice, she sees cases stemming from prolonged inactivity, which is why she often reminds patients that the body is meant for movement, not for sitting for long periods of time. Small changes throughout the day often lead to better outcomes than one intense workout session followed by prolonged inactivity. This further puts into perspective the hardcore gym session after eight hours of prolonged sitting, which may not be as effective.
Dr Mathew also shared these benefits of walking for a few minutes:
- Helps regulate blood sugar spikes after meals
- Decreases strain on the lower back and neck
- Decreases the risk of deep vein thrombosis (especially when travelling long distances)
- Helps improve focus and decrease mental fatigue
- Helps increase daily calorie burn, although only slightly
What happens when you sit for a long time?
When you sit for a prolonged period of time, it alters how the body functions throughout the day. The physician noted, “Your body goes into a low-energy, low-metabolic state.” This demonstrates that when hours are spent seated with very low movement, the body shifts to an energy-conserving state, which negatively affects multiple internal processes and functions.
“Your muscle activity decreases, your caloric expenditure decreases, your blood flow decreases, and your enzymes, which help regulate your blood sugar and fat metabolism, become less active,” Dr Mathew revealed.
However, when you take regular movement breaks, you stand to benefit from improved blood sugar regulation, increased circulation and reduced stiffness. "Physiologically, when you stand up and move around, your large muscle groups in your legs contract, which helps to more effectively pump blood back up to the heart. This, in turn, decreases blood pooling in the legs and increases oxygenation of the body,” she noted.
Is 10-minute the ultimate fix?
But here's the thing: it does not entirely solve the problem.
"A10-minute walk does not completely counteract the effects of a sedentary day if the rest of the day is spent sitting,”
The doctor urged people to think of it as a supportive habit rather than a complete fix. While the 10-minute rule is effective in improving circulation, metabolism and musculoskeletal function, it cannot replace the benefits of regular exercise if overall physical activity remains low.
Your lifestyle needs to be active. Just 10-minute breaks won't be enough to keep you fit. The doctor recommended these:
- Exercise: Engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week.
- Strength training: Twice a week to maintain muscle mass and metabolic health.
- Active habits: Take the stairs, walk while on calls, and use standing desks when available.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.