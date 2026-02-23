Did you know the best time to take nutrition supplements? Delhi-based nutritionist explains

One of the cornerstones of staying healthy is following a healthy, balanced diet. Such a diet provides all the necessary nutrients to the human body so that it can function in the optimal way. Timing the supplement right can help improve their utility. (Pexel)

Nutrients can be broadly categorised into two types: macro and micronutrients. The first is required in large amounts and includes protein, carbohydrates and fats. Micronutrients, such as vitamins and minerals, are required in much smaller quantities for metabolism, immune function and overall health.

It is easier to account for the intake of macronutrients rather than micronutrients. As such, supplements have become a popular way to ensure that one does not suffer from any deficiency. However, timing also matters while taking the required supplement, according to Garima Nagpal, a nutritionist and dietitian based in New Delhi.