Did you know the best time to take nutrition supplements? Delhi-based nutritionist explains
According to Garima Nagpal, taking the right nutritional supplement is not enough to see results. Timing and pairing them well also plays an important role.
One of the cornerstones of staying healthy is following a healthy, balanced diet. Such a diet provides all the necessary nutrients to the human body so that it can function in the optimal way.
Also Read | Struggling with flabby arms? Fitness coach shares simple home workout that can tone upper arms without weights
Nutrients can be broadly categorised into two types: macro and micronutrients. The first is required in large amounts and includes protein, carbohydrates and fats. Micronutrients, such as vitamins and minerals, are required in much smaller quantities for metabolism, immune function and overall health.
It is easier to account for the intake of macronutrients rather than micronutrients. As such, supplements have become a popular way to ensure that one does not suffer from any deficiency. However, timing also matters while taking the required supplement, according to Garima Nagpal, a nutritionist and dietitian based in New Delhi.
Taking to Instagram on December 28, 2025, she shared a list of eight nutritional supplements and the best time to take them within the day. They are presented as follows,
1. Iron
Iron supplements should be taken on an empty stomach, without drinking tea or coffee. This helps the body to better absorb the mineral, shared Garima.
2. Vitamin K
Vitamin K is a fat-soluble vitamin. As such, it should be taken with meals, which are likely to include fat and help in the absorption.
3. Coenzyme Q10
Coenzyme Q10, also known as CoQ10 or ubiquinone, is a fat-soluble substance present in the cellular membranes. While it can be synthesised endogenously, it is also a component of a healthy diet. According to Garima, CoQ10 should be taken alongside breakfast or lunch, which supports energy production.
4. Collagen
Collagen is the body’s structural protein. The supplements should be taken early in the morning or before bed, which facilitates better absorption and tissue repair, noted Garima.
5. Curcumin
Curcumin is the active component of turmeric, a very common spice among Indian households. It is better to consume turmeric with fatty meals, which increases the molecules’ bioavailability.
6. Multivitamins
Multivitamins are best taken with breakfast, shared Garima, as it reduces nausea and improves absorption.
7. Electrolytes
According to Garima, the best time to take electrolytes is during or after workouts. This helps maintain hydration as well as electrolytic balance.
8. Fibre supplements
Fibre is one of the most important macronutrients for the human body. If one is taking fibre supplements, it is better to take them before meals along with water. This improves both digestion and satiety, noted Garima.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.