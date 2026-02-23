Struggling with flabby arms? Fitness coach shares simple home workout that can tone upper arms without weights

Flabby arms are one of the key areas that draw frowns and signs, making them targets of many fitness goals. But besides being linked to being overweight and obesity, they are also signs of ageing . This means, even with a leaner figure, your arms can be loose and flabby. ALSO READ: Orthopaedic doctor shares 6 common workout mistakes you make which increase joint injury risk Fitness coach Zarina Manaenkova addressed this issue in her latest post, dated February 22, that flabby arms are indeed a visible sign of ageing, and highlighted what you may be doing wrong by not effectively targeting the jiggly upper arm area. “Flabby arms are the first visible signs of ageing in women,” she acknowledged.

What are you doing wrong? Are you frustrated that you are doing everything right, but your flabby arms still won't reduce? The way you are approaching your workouts may itself be flawed, despite all the efforts you are putting in. Instead of giving all in, recalibrate and look for other alternatives to see results.



The coach zoomed in on the popular mistake, “Male gym trainers often make women work on their biceps and triceps, the same way men do. But you are not a man, you don't need to do that, and in some cases, these regular gym exercises may lead to injury.”



Why is this problematic? Not only can overly targeted bicep and tricep exercises deliver limited results, but they may also increase your risk of injuries if you are doing them with incorrect form or without proper training. What may work for men may not always work the same way for women. There are several reasons for it, which encompass differences in physiology, muscle distribution, joint health and hormonal factors.

Flabby arms workouts cannot be one-size-fits-all; they should be adapted to account for the physiological differences of the female body.



What to do instead? When people think of upper-body exercises for the arms, they often imagine lifting heavy weights. Because of this, many assume such workouts are inaccessible. However, they can also be done at home using basic furniture. With the correct form and technique, simple movements can effectively engage the arms and shoulders.



The coach explained that one can hold onto a sofa or the edge of a bed for support, as the joints should move through a full range of motion to train the shoulders along with the surrounding muscles.



In the video, she demonstrated bending low, while leaning on the sofa, lowering her body with her elbows kept close, then pushing her body up and slightly forward. She recommended performing the exercises for 10 repetitions and 2-3 sets.

Why is this useful? Firstly, it can be done in the comfort of your home. You don't require heavy weights, as you can serve as support for the exercise. This shows that heavy equipment is not always necessary to tone flabby arms. Flabby arms concerns are also more commonly present in ageing and menopausal women, as hormonal fluctuations during this phase can lead to weight gain, muscle loss, and reduced skin elasticity. For them, a simple home workout like this can be practical, accessible, and easier to stay consistent with compared to intense gym routines.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.