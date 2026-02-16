Do only vegetarians suffer from vitamin B12 deficiency? Doctor busts 5 myths and explains how supplements work

Vitamin B12 is one of the discussed nutrients, with links to improved energy levels, brain health, mood, and even weight management. Despite its importance, confusion about this essential vitamin persists. From the assumption that only vegetarians are at risk of deficiency to claims that supplements instantly boost stamina or that all vitamin B12 supplements work the same way. Understanding what is true and what is exaggerated is critical, as untreated B12 deficiency can have a subtle impact on nerve function, red blood cell production, and overall health. Common myths and facts about vitamin B12 (Freepik)

Dr Tushar Tayal, associate director at the Department of Internal Medicine at CK Birla Hospital, tells HealthShots, “A lack of understanding about vitamin B12 deficiency leads to late diagnosis and treatment, which in turn causes complications of neurological and systemic problems. It is important to have expert knowledge to dispel myths and promote early testing and treatment plans that are not generic but cater to individual needs.”

Myths and facts about vitamin B12 deficiency Myth 1: Only vegetarians/vegans suffer from vitamin B12 deficiency

One of the most common misconceptions is that vitamin B12 deficiency affects only vegetarians. While it is true that vitamin B12 is primarily found in animal-based foods such as meat, dairy products, fish, and eggs, simply consuming these foods does not always guarantee adequate absorption. “Vitamin B12 absorption depends heavily on healthy stomach acid levels, which tend to decline with age. As a result, older adults are at a higher risk of deficiency despite having sufficient dietary intake”, says an expert.