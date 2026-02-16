Do only vegetarians suffer from vitamin B12 deficiency? Doctor busts 5 myths and explains how supplements work

Miduty Vitamin B12 Folate – Active Methylcobalamin - Bioactive B-Complex with B6, B9, B12 – Triple Power Punch Formula for Energy, Mood, Brain & Nerve Support – Fast Absorbing Chewable – 100 Veg TabletsView Details
Vitamin B12 is one of the discussed nutrients, with links to improved energy levels, brain health, mood, and even weight management. Despite its importance, confusion about this essential vitamin persists. From the assumption that only vegetarians are at risk of deficiency to claims that supplements instantly boost stamina or that all vitamin B12 supplements work the same way.Understanding what is true and what is exaggerated is critical, as untreated B12 deficiency can have a subtle impact on nerve function, red blood cell production, and overall health.
Dr Tushar Tayal, associate director at the Department of Internal Medicine at CK Birla Hospital, tells HealthShots, “A lack of understanding about vitamin B12 deficiency leads to late diagnosis and treatment, which in turn causes complications of neurological and systemic problems.It is important to have expert knowledge to dispel myths and promote early testing and treatment plans that are not generic but cater to individual needs.”
Myths and facts about vitamin B12 deficiency
Myth 1: Only vegetarians/vegans suffer from vitamin B12 deficiency
One of the most common misconceptions is that vitamin B12 deficiency affects only vegetarians. While it is true that vitamin B12 is primarily found in animal-based foods such as meat, dairy products, fish, and eggs, simply consuming these foods does not always guarantee adequate absorption. “Vitamin B12 absorption depends heavily on healthy stomach acid levels, which tend to decline with age. As a result, older adults are at a higher risk of deficiency despite having sufficient dietary intake”, says an expert.
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Myth 2: Vitamin B12 deficiency always causes severe symptoms
The second myth about vitamin B12 deficiency is that it always causes severe symptoms, when in fact, early stages of deficiency are often characterised by mild symptoms. Fatigue, minor memory problems, irritability, and difficulty concentrating are common early warning signs. These symptoms are often mistaken for stress, ageing, or lifestyle changes. According to the expert, if left untreated, vitamin B12 deficiency can result in serious complications such as anaemia, nerve damage, balance problems, and cognitive decline. As a result, it is critical to test for deficiencies before irreversible complications develop.
Loading Suggestions...
Myth 3: Fortified foods are enough to prevent deficiency
According to the doctor, this statement is incorrect because while fortified foods contain vitamin B12, they may not provide enough of it, particularly for people with impaired food absorption. Vitamin B12 absorption from fortified foods is dependent on stomach activity and the intrinsic factor, says the expert.
Loading Suggestions...
Myth 4: All vitamin B12 supplements work the same way
Many believe any vitamin B12 supplement can resolve deficiency, but this is misleading. Effectiveness varies by type, dosage, and administration route. Oral supplements suit mild deficiencies, while malabsorption may require sublingual or injectable forms. Always consult a doctor for personalised advice before self-supplementing, says an expert.
Loading Suggestions...
Myth 5: A normal blood test always excludes a a deficiency
It is commonly believed that a normal serum B12 level indicates no deficiency. Experts say individuals may exhibit deficiency symptoms despite having normal B12 levels. particularly when folate levels are elevated. More advanced tests, such as measuring methylmalonic acid and homocysteine levels, provide a clearer picture of B12 availability at the cellular level.
The symptoms that may tell you have vitamin B12 deficiency are pale skin, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, and memory loss.
People over 50, individuals with gastrointestinal disorders are most likely to have the vitamin B12 deficiency.
Non-vegetarian options include red meat, poultry, salmon, trout, and clams. For vegetarians, dairy products such as hard cheese and Greek yoghurt are good sources. Plant-based options include soy, almond, and oat milk.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are not endorsed by the expert quoted in the story, and are in no particular order of priority. Do consult a doctor before taking any supplements.)