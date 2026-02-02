Nutritionist explains the root causes of irritable bowel syndrome; shares why diets often fail and how to start healing
According to Nikkie Malhotra, IBS is a gut–brain–hormone stress condition that can be reversed with the right approach.
Irritable Bowel Syndrome, or IBS, is a commonly occurring chronic disorder which affects the digestive system, causing recurring abdominal pain, cramping, bloating, and altered bowel habits. While the disease itself is not deadly or a harbinger of other serious diseases, it is extremely uncomfortable to experience, to say the least.
Also Read | AIIMS-trained neurologist explains how using a ‘simple paper bag’ can calm anxiety and help manage panic attacks
Taking to Instagram on January 28, clinical nutritionist Nikkie Malhotra shared that IBS is not just a gut disease. “It’s a gut–brain–hormone stress condition.” While the intestines show the symptoms of the disorder, the underlying problem starts much higher.
Root causes of IBS
1. Chronic stress and nervous system dysregulation
The gut is controlled by the vagus nerves, which carry signals between the brain, heart and digestive system. If the body gets stuck in the fight-or-flight mode, digestion slows down, acid and enzyme levels drop, and motility becomes irregular. As a result, an individual can experience bloating, cramps, and constipation or loose stools.
2. Poor digestive Signals
According to Nikkie, many IBS patients do not lack quality food. The problem lies with the lack of stomach acid, digestive enzymes, and proper bile flow. This can result in even simple foods feeling heavy and irritating.
3. Hormonal imbalance
Gut motility is deeply connected with estrogen and cortisol levels. As a result, IBS flares can worsen during PMS, periods, PCOS, and if a person has a thyroid imbalance.
4. Gut–brain miscommunication
The gut is hypersensitive in individuals with IBS. As a result, the nerves overreact to normal digestion and pain signals are amplified. This is why sometimes tests for IBS appear normal even though the symptoms do not.
5. Inflammation and past triggers
Old infections, antibiotics, emotional trauma or food poisoning can leave the gut reactive instead of damaged.
Why IBS diets often fail
Nikkie shared three reasons why special diets to tackle IBS often fail.
- Cutting foods doesn’t fix nervous system stress
- Eliminating everything weakens digestion further
- Temporary relief, long-term relapse
How to start healing from IBS
To truly start healing from the chronic disorder, the nutritionist insists on focusing on the following:
- Calming the nervous system
- Restoring digestion first
- Supporting liver & bile flow
- Regulating stress hormones
- Eating warm, simple, predictable meals
“IBS improves when the body feels safe again,” she noted.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.