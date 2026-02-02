Nutritionist explains the root causes of irritable bowel syndrome; shares why diets often fail and how to start healing

Taking to Instagram on January 28, clinical nutritionist Nikkie Malhotra shared that IBS is not just a gut disease. “It’s a gut–brain–hormone stress condition.” While the intestines show the symptoms of the disorder, the underlying problem starts much higher.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome, or IBS, is a commonly occurring chronic disorder which affects the digestive system, causing recurring abdominal pain, cramping, bloating , and altered bowel habits. While the disease itself is not deadly or a harbinger of other serious diseases, it is extremely uncomfortable to experience, to say the least.

Root causes of IBS 1. Chronic stress and nervous system dysregulation The gut is controlled by the vagus nerves, which carry signals between the brain, heart and digestive system. If the body gets stuck in the fight-or-flight mode, digestion slows down, acid and enzyme levels drop, and motility becomes irregular. As a result, an individual can experience bloating, cramps, and constipation or loose stools.

2. Poor digestive Signals According to Nikkie, many IBS patients do not lack quality food. The problem lies with the lack of stomach acid, digestive enzymes, and proper bile flow. This can result in even simple foods feeling heavy and irritating.

3. Hormonal imbalance Gut motility is deeply connected with estrogen and cortisol levels. As a result, IBS flares can worsen during PMS, periods, PCOS, and if a person has a thyroid imbalance.

4. Gut–brain miscommunication The gut is hypersensitive in individuals with IBS. As a result, the nerves overreact to normal digestion and pain signals are amplified. This is why sometimes tests for IBS appear normal even though the symptoms do not.

5. Inflammation and past triggers Old infections, antibiotics, emotional trauma or food poisoning can leave the gut reactive instead of damaged.

Why IBS diets often fail Nikkie shared three reasons why special diets to tackle IBS often fail.

Cutting foods doesn’t fix nervous system stress Eliminating everything weakens digestion further Temporary relief, long-term relapse How to start healing from IBS To truly start healing from the chronic disorder, the nutritionist insists on focusing on the following:

Calming the nervous system

Restoring digestion first

Supporting liver & bile flow

Regulating stress hormones

Eating warm, simple, predictable meals “IBS improves when the body feels safe again,” she noted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.