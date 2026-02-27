Tip of the day: Start your day with warm lemon water instead of coffee

For many, the scent of brewing coffee is the only thing that makes the morning hours bearable. However, as wellness trends shift toward gut-centric health, a growing number of experts are suggesting we rethink our first sip of the day. Recent studies and doctor insights indicate that while coffee has its perks, a simpler, citrus-infused alternative might be the key to better digestion. Also read | Lemon water: From weight loss to immunity boost, the truth behind promised benefits Start your day with warm lemon water. But first, check out all the benefits. (Freepik)

The case for warm lemon water In an October 10, 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vinay Dhir, chairman of the Institute of Digestive and Liver Care at SL Raheja Hospital, highlighted the benefits of starting the day with warm lemon water. According to Dr Dhir, this simple switch can act as a 'reset button' for your digestive tract.

"Warm lemon water is high in vitamin C and antioxidants, lemon water supports digestion and stimulates the production of bile, which helps with overall gut motility. The alkaline effect can also help maintain stomach pH balance and regular bowel movements," Dr Dhir noted, suggesting it as a gentle way to wake up the internal organs.

Dietitian Julia Zumpano also discussed why you should consider adopting this habit in an August 2024 article on Health.clevelandclinic.org. She said: "You can drink lemon water anytime, but many people prefer the morning. It’s a good way to hydrate your body right when you wake up. Plus, the lemon boosts your vitamin C intake before you start your day. And as lemon may have health benefits for your digestive system, it’s good to drink it on an empty stomach."

How to make a lemon water drink in the morning? According to Julia making lemon water is super simple. Here's how: squeeze half a lemon into 8-12 oz (approximately 236.59 ml to 354.88 ml) of warm or room temp water. Want to mix it up? Add mint, ginger, or turmeric for extra flavour. Skip the sugars, keep it natural.

The coffee conundrum: empty stomach or not? Coffee remains the world’s second most popular beverage after water, prized for its ability to sharpen focus and potentially lower the risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease. However, the debate persists: should you drink it on an empty stomach?

As per a 2020 Healthline.com article, its bitterness can stimulate acid production, potentially causing discomfort for some. It may also worsen symptoms for those with IBS or acid reflux. However, research shows no strong link between coffee and stomach lining damage for the average person, the report said.

While many believe that drinking coffee without food is harmful, scientific evidence suggests that for most people, the symptoms of indigestion or heartburn remain the same whether they’ve eaten or not. It ultimately comes down to individual sensitivity.

Listen to your gut If you find yourself reaching for the antacids after your morning espresso, Dr Dhir’s advice might be the solution. While coffee provides that famous caffeine kick, lemon water offers a hydrating, low-acid alternative that supports the body's natural detoxification processes.

The bottom line is that if coffee on an empty stomach doesn’t bother you, there is no medical reason to quit. But if you’re looking to optimise your digestive health, starting you morning with a warm mug of lemon water — and saving the coffee for after breakfast — might be the 'healthy switch' your body has been asking for.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.