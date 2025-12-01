Lemon water: From weight loss to immunity boost, the truth behind promised benefits

Adding lemon water to your daily routine is believed to have wide-ranging benefits that can improve a person’s overall well-being. Consuming lemon water on a regular basis may also play a key role in boosting one’s immune system and reducing the threat of various illnesses. It is also claimed that lemon water enhances digestion, positively impacts weight loss and is considered to be good for skin as well. There is no no credible study to support the belief that drinking lemon water aids weight loss.(Representative image/Unsplash)

An article published by Eatingwell has claimed that the truth is there is little to no research that a person obtains any magical health benefits by adding lemon juice to water.

Here is a look at some of the vital facts about lemon water.

Weight loss

Eatingwell noted that no credible studies to date support the belief that drinking lemon water aids weight loss. But studies do suggest that drinking water might help you lose weight.

"Drinking water can aid in weight management by supporting hydration, boosting energy and helping to regulate metabolism and digestion. However, adding lemon to the water does not make it superior for increasing the rate and efficiency of burning fat,” said registered dietitian and weight loss expert Joannah Konecny, RD, as per Eatingwell.

The article further added that a study revealed that drinking 500 ml of water (about 2 cups) reduced hunger and reduced the number of calories eaten at the meal, leading to an increased amount of weight loss.

Also read: Study shows good sleep may support weight loss by reducing cravings and improving metabolic balance

Immune system

Vitamin C is a natural immune booster, and since lemons contain vitamin C, they are a food that can assist in supporting immunity. The article further noted that a fluid ounce—about 6 teaspoons—of lemon juice offers around 12 per cent of one’s daily vitamin C.

Also read: Le Bal des Débutantes 2025: Who attended the event? Highlights, key fashion moments from invite-only ball

Nutritional value

According to Eatingwell, water does not contain any nutrients unless a person opts to drink mineral water. Adding lemon to water provides vitamin C, but the amount will differ depending on how much lemon one adds to water.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.