30-year-old woman shares 14 reasons most men won't date her: 'I am expensive'

The modern dating landscape is often described as a minefield of ghosting and mixed signals, but one content creator is flipping the script by explaining exactly why she might be 'too much' for the average suitor. Brooke Robbins, a 30-year-old fitness and lifestyle content creator, took to Instagram to share a candid list of reasons why she remains single.

In a post shared on January 10, Brooke outlined 14 specific traits and lifestyle choices that she believes narrow her dating pool — ranging from her 6 am wake-up calls to her refusal to play 'cat and mouse' games.

A Lifestyle of discipline and high standards

Brooke’s list paints a picture of a woman who values self-improvement and emotional clarity above all else. Topping the list is her intense dedication to physical health – she said that she works out seven days a week and naturally wakes up before the sun.

However, it isn't just her fitness regimen that raises eyebrows; it’s her psychological boundaries. Brooke highlighted in her post that she has 'zero tolerance' for inconsistency and 'hot and cold' behaviour. “If someone hurts or disrespects me, I quietly and peacefully remove myself from the situation,” she wrote, highlighting a level of self-respect that often bypasses the typical drama of modern dating.

The 'fear' factor

Interestingly, Brooke suggested that her greatest strengths might be what drive potential partners away. She shared that her ability to see through people and her unwavering belief in their potential can be overwhelming. Brooke added that if you spend time with her, she will convince you that you are capable of your wildest dreams — a trait she says 'scares the sh** out of people'. She also claimed to 'read people like a book', leaving little room for those who aren't being authentic.

The list concluded with a look at her independent lifestyle – Brooke travels internationally at least once per quarter and maintains an array of hobbies that keep her schedule packed. Perhaps her final point was her most blunt realisation: “I am expensive.”

Here is her full list of 'dealbreakers':

1. I wake up naturally before 6 am

2. I work out 7 days a week

3. I have way too many hobbies

4. I don’t watch TV

5. I expect direct communication

6. Inconsistency gives me the ick

7. If someone hurts or disrespects me, I quietly and peacefully remove myself from the situation

8. I am a lover girl to a fault (if I care about you, you’ll know)

9. I have a zero tolerance policy for hot and cold behaviour

10. I don’t entertain cat and mouse games

11. If you spend a lot of time with me, I will convince you that you’re capable of everything you’ve ever dreamed of (this scares the sh** out of people)

12. I can read you like a book (this also scares the sh** out of people)

13. I’m in a different country at least once per quarter

14. I am expensive

Reactions on social media

Brooke's post highlighted a growing trend among millennials who are choosing to stay single rather than compromise on a lifestyle they have worked hard to build. For her, the 'right' person won't be intimidated by the list — they’ll be able to keep up.

While some Instagram users praised Brooke for her transparency and high standards, others debated whether such a rigid lifestyle leaves room for a partner to actually fit in.

A comment read: “Yup most guys wouldn’t date you. You actually require a man who has a vision and purpose.” Someone said, “This isn’t a problem. It’s called setting a standard that most can’t live up to or lead! Go girl!!!!!”

Another commented, “This isn’t intimidating — it’s regulated, self-respecting and honest. The right people recognise it immediately.” A person also said, “That's good behaviour, but I've never heard any guy literally say they wouldn't date a woman because of those reasons.”

