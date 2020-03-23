Katrina Kaif’s ‘professional tutorial’ on washing dishes during coronavirus lockdown. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 22:08 IST

As the country prepares for a lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, Katrina Kaif’s domestic helps are also under quarantine, and she is doing the household chores herself. The actor shared a video of herself doing the dishes on her Instagram account.

In the clip, Katrina says, “Since the house helps are also practicing self-isolation, Izzy (sister Isabelle Kaif) and I have decided to take turns to do the washing up. I thought I would do a little professional tutorial.” She then goes on to demonstrate the right way to do the dishes.

“First, I was deciding...should I lather each bowl, rinse it and put it in the rack? Then I decided that there was a better way to do it. Put all the dishes inside the sink, then turn off the water so that you don’t waste it, lather all of them and put them back here. Then, rinse them all,” she says.

Katrina, who has been in self-isolation during the coronavirus outbreak, has been sharing glimpses of her daily activities on Instagram. In one of the videos, she was seen playing the guitar and humming a tune. However, she turned off the sound of the video, promising to turn it on when she makes progress.

Katrina also shared a screenshot of her video call with actors Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, who had founded an “I Hate Katrina Kaif” club together. “Reunited .... our newly reformed ‘club’ with a very appropriate name ‘#isolated r us’,” she captioned it.

Meanwhile, the release of Katrina’s next, Sooryavanshi, has been indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The film, directed by Rohit Shetty, stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role.

In a statement, the makers of Sooryavanshi said, “Sooryavanshi is an experience that we have created for you with over a year of dedication and hard work, and the response we received for its trailer was nothing less than electrifying and made it clear that this film truly belongs to its audience... We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the Covid - 19 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience... And therefore, Sooryavanshi will be back for you just when the time is right... After all, safety comes first... Until then, keep the excitement alive, take good care of yourself and stay strong... We shall pull through this.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more