Ekta Kapoor reveals Priyanka Chopra said yes to Naagin, Katrina Kaif didn’t get the folklore

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 15:34 IST

Ekta Kapoor has revealed that there was a real chance that her popular TV show Naagin could have been made as a film with Priyanka Chopra as the eponymous Naagin. The producer had earlier said that she had approached Priyanka and Katrina Kaif but stopped short of saying more.

In a discussion with Film Companion earlier, Ekta had revealed how she wanted to make Naagin as a film, and had approached Katrina and Priyanka.

“After The Dirty Picture, I decided to make Naagin as a film. I decided to take that concept to two actresses. I still remember, I went to Katrina and she told me, ‘After Dirty Picture, you want to make something pathbreaking’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I want to make Naagin.’ She looked at me and thought I had smoked something really nice. I think she wanted my dealer’s number, which of course is a joke. She was like, ‘Are you serious? You want to make something called Naagin in today’s time? Will people watch it?’ Then, I went to PC; it was around the time when she was going abroad,” she said.

In an interview to Pinkvilla she said she should have given more context earlier. “I had just mentioned it. I should have given the context. They did not know how big the folklore in India is. Priyanka had said yes, Katrina did not get the bigness of folklore but both these women are great women. They are women I admire and love. I am hoping to work with both of them in my career.”

Talking about her ambition of working with the two actors, she added, “Everyone has this ambition of working with big male stars, even I have the ambition of working with a Priyanka or Katrina because they are such smart women. If come, Katrina did not Hindi, she has picked up brilliantly, fought being from non-film family, on her own, Priyanka did the same. So yes, they said no to a script but I was giving an example of how we don’t understand the power of folklore in India. But both are great.”

Naagin is in the fourth season of the show and remains one of the top TRP spinners in the TV industry.