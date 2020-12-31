Ekta Kapoor holds ‘Naagin 5 auditions’ in pool, Anita Hassanandani and Karishma Tanna do naagin dance in swimsuits

tv

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 17:55 IST

Ekta Kapoor is having a whale of a time on her New Year vacation in Thailand with her squad. Anita Hassanandani, her husband Rohit Reddy, Karishma Tanna, Vikas Gupta and Ridhima Pandit have all joined her on the vacation. In a video doing the rounds online, Ekta jokes that she has already begun casting actors for the fifth season of her popular show Naagin.

In the clip, Ekta is seen chilling in the pool with her friends, Anita, Karishma and Ridhima. “I’m just about to audition for Naagin 5,” the producer says, as she points to the three actors, who start doing the ‘naagin dance’. The song Main Naagin Naagin from the film Bajatey Raho plays in the background.

Currently, Naagin 4 is on air on Colors. The show features Sayantani Ghosh, Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria and Jasmin Bhasin in key roles.

Recently, in a discussion with Film Companion, Ekta revealed that she originally planned to make Naagin as a film, and even approached Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. However, the two actors were not convinced that the audience would be interested in watching a show about human serpents.

“After The Dirty Picture, I decided to make Naagin as a film. I decided to take that concept to two actresses. I still remember, I went to Katrina and she told me, ‘After Dirty Picture, you want to make something path breaking’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I want to make Naagin.’ She looked at me and thought I had smoked something really nice. I think she wanted my dealer’s number, which of course is a joke. She was like, ‘Are you serious? You want to make something called Naagin in today’s time? Will people watch it?’ Then, I went to PC; it was around the time when she was going abroad,” she said.

Ekta said that she was so disillusioned that Katrina and Priyanka did not have faith in Naagin, that she decided to make it as a television show. “We did it on television because we could take those risks. We had to have the attachment of a big star,” she said.

While the first two seasons of Naagin featured Mouni Roy as the shape-shifting snake while Naagin 3 saw Surbhi Jyoti, Karishma and Anita as the Naagins.

