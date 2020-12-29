e-paper
Home / TV / Ekta Kapoor says ‘we failed’ Kushal Punjabi: ‘You served your time in hell’

Ekta Kapoor says ‘we failed’ Kushal Punjabi: ‘You served your time in hell’

Ekta Kapoor has said that ‘we failed’ Kushal Punjabi, who committed suicide on Thursday.

tv Updated: Dec 29, 2019 15:54 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Kushal Punjabi committed suicide at his home in Mumbai's Bandra area late on Thursday night.
Kushal Punjabi committed suicide at his home in Mumbai's Bandra area late on Thursday night.
         

Indian film and TV producer Ekta Kapoor is devastated with the untimely death of actor Kushal Punjabi, and feels that she failed as she could not help him in his struggle with depression. “Hope your body joins your soul in heaven. You have served your time in hell," said Ekta in an emotional post on Instagram.

Kushal committed suicide at his home in Mumbai's Bandra area late on Thursday night. As per a statement from the police, the actor "committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan with a nylon rope".

"Just got to know we lost someone to depression. We failed... Rest in peace! Hope your body joins your soul in heaven. you have served your time in hell," Ekta wrote on Instagram after hearing about his death.

Also read: Kushal Punjabi was in process of separating from his wife, she was living abroad with their son: Chetan Hansraj

Kushal was a popular face on Indian television. He acted in daily soaps such as Dekho Magar Pyaar Se, Hum Tum, Aasman Se Aage and his last, Ishq Mein Marjawan. He was also seen in films such as Lakshya, Kaal, Salaam-e-ishq and A Gentleman, among others. The actor was 37 and is survived by his three-year-old son.

