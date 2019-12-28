Kushal Punjabi partied with friends Apurva Agnihotri, Meet Bros just 2 days before death: report

tv

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 13:02 IST

Actor Kushal Punjabi reportedly partied with his ‘biker gang’ just two days before he committed suicide. According to a SpotboyE report, several of his closest friends didn’t have an inkling about his personal demons.

According to the report, Kushal was with his friends -- Apurva Agnihotri, Shilpa Saklani, Meet Bros and Kushal Tandon -- mere days before he was found hanging in his Mumbai house. Harmeet of Meet Bros, said, “We met him a couple of days back. He was a very private person. Even if you tried talking to him, just like a brother to brother, he would never divulge anything about his personal life.”

The report also quoted Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal as saying, “I am completely shattered. Can’t believe that someone so fit and positive would do something like this.” Kaushal also added that he was ‘unaware about the troubles in family’.

Another SpotboyE report quoted Kushal’s friend, actor Chetan Hansraj as saying that he was the one who discovered the body. Chetan also expressed his shock at not seeing the signs. He said, “Itna details woh kabhi deta nahi tha (he’d never give details about his life). I knew there was something wrong but itna bhi nahi ki koi aaisa karle. I can’t get over the sight. I still feel it’s a movie, my mind is telling me that it’s not real.”

Kushal is survived by his estranged wife Audrey Dolhen and son, Kian, with whom he had posted a picture just hours before his death. In his suicide note, the actor had reportedly written, “There is no one responsible for my suicide.”

Speaking to Hindustan Times, deputy commissioner of police Paramjit Singh Dahiya DCP said, “We recovered a suicide note in which he has written that no one should be blamed for his act. We are conducting an inquiry.”

