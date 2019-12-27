Kushal Punjabi was in process of separating from his wife, she was living abroad with their son: Chetan Hansraj

tv

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 17:49 IST

The news of Kushal Punjabi’s suicide came as a shock not only to fans but also the film and television fraternity. The actor was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on Thursday night.

Chetan Hansraj, Kushal’s best friend, cannot come to terms with the demise. “His parents called me up late at night and said that Kushal isn’t opening the door. We called the chaabi wala and when we opened the door, we found his body hung from the ceiling. We were all dead shocked and I still cannot believe that this has happened. We tried CPR but it was too late,” he told Pinkvilla.

According to Chetan, Kushal was “normally depressed, like sad” but no one imagined that he would take his own life. “We used to chat about it. No one ever thought he would take such a step,” he said.

Speculation is rife that Kushal was facing trouble in his marital life. “I didn’t know. I also got to know after. He did not confide in me about what the scene was. One month ago only he said about the situation. He was a bit low but never thought he would take such a drastic measure,” Chetan said.

Meanwhile, in an interview with PTI, Chetan said that Kushal was in the process of separating from his wife. “I don’t want to talk about it at this time. They were not separated (but) they were undergoing separation. He was living here while she was staying abroad with their son. I got to know about it just a few days ago. He was going through a depressed phase,” he said.

Also see: Kushal Punjabi had posted picture of son hours before suicide

Kushal has acted in a number of films, including Lakshya, Kaal and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal. He was also a known face on the small screen, having appeared in shows Ishq Mein Marjawan, Fear Factor, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Zor Ka Jhatka.

The news of Kushal’s demise was first shared by television actor Karanvir Bohra. He penned an emotional note, saying that the suicide “shocked the hell out of” him and that he was still in denial.

“I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was so genuine. I’m gonna miss you so much #kushlani. You will always be rememberd as a guy who lived a full life,” Karanvir wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more