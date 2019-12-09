Anita Hassanandani gets watchman to click glam pics of her: ‘From now on only and only he is clicking my pics’

tv

Television actor Anita Hassanandani found an unlikely photographer to help her take some glamourous shots before an awards night. The Naagin star shared pictures of herself, all decked up for the Zee Rishtey Awards 2019, on Instagram on Sunday. The pictures were all clicked by her building’s watchman.

“From now on only and only my watchman is clicking my pics,” Anita captioned the post. In the photo, Anita is seen dressed in a red saree with large ruffles. She is wearing her hair loose and completed the look with a heavy golden necklace.

Anita’s industry friends and fans praised her beauty and the watchman’s photography skills as well. Actor Ridhi Dogra wrote, “This is adorable.” Actor Priyanka Vikaas Kalantri wrote, “Ur watchman is such a good photographer.” Ankita Bhargava noticed, “And Hez smiling as well.”

Anita and her husband Rohit Reddy recently participated in the 11th season of Nach Baliye. The couple made it to the finals but lost out to Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary.

The actor became a household name after playing a negative role in hit Star Plus soap, Yeh Hain Mohabbatein. Talking about the toll the role took on his wife, Rohit said on Nach Baliye, “She took up a negative role of a character named Shagun in the TV show Yeh Hain Mohabbatein. For the first six months of playing this character, Anita would come home crying every day, because she received a lot of negative comments and trolls from fans on a regular basis on her social media. There were also times when she received threatening emails.”

Anita also played a negative role on Colors’ hit show, Naagin 3. She was seen on the show with Karishma Tanna and Surbhi Jyoti.

