Naagin 4’s Nia Sharma says she’d have loved a reunion with Krystle D’Souza: ‘Maze aa jate’

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 17:26 IST

Actor Nia Sharma is all set to play a shape-shifting snake in Ekta Kapoor’s popular sitcom Naagin 4. She has now said that she would have enjoyed a reunion with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai co-star Krystle D’Souza in the fourth season of the show. Krystle was earlier reported to feature in Naagin 4, but they turned out to be just rumours.

The first two seasons of Naagin saw Mouni and Adaa Khan essay ‘naagins’, and for the third season Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani played the central roles.

Asked about a possible reunion with Krystle, Nia told Bollywoodlife in an interview, “I also kind of got excited because I thought it’ll be great to work together Mazze aajate! What a delight it would be, and it’ll be such a great reunion. We kind of grew up together. But I’m sure she is doing tremendously well for herself. I wish all the best. ”

When told about Krystle’s Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi’s Chehre, Nia added she is not seeking work of a particular kind. “I’m not trying to break anything. TV has been so kind, to give me work back to back that I don’t have time to meet anyone in that aspect. And no one is coming to my home to offer me films. And the few offers that did come way, I didn’t find them fruitful. And my fellow actors are doing that film and I wish them luck. (I believe) Rather than wasting time, you should wait for the right project to come your way as Naagin did. If I had not said no to other projects Naagin would have not come my way. So it had taken a lot of refusals for me to reach where I am today,” she said.

Reacting to the news of bagging a role in Naagin 4, Nia had earlier said, “I am expecting my career to rocket to the moon and for me to become the most popular actor there is.”

