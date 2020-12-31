Here’s what irritated Janhvi Kapoor on sets of Ghost Stories

tv

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her digital debut with Zoya Akhtar’s short in Netflix’s upcoming anthology Ghost Stories. The actor has said that it was easy for her to play a nurse, adding that her bangs irritated her on the sets, thanks to the heat and sweat.

In an interview with Indian Express, Janhvi said, “I didn’t take it as two different sides but yes, purely out of comfort, playing the nurse was easier. It was really hot and sweaty. After a point, it got irritating to wear those bangs. It was although really cool to see myself in that look, as I haven’t done something like this before. Zoya was also very clear about the kind of aesthetic she wanted, and that helped me get a lot more clarity for the character.”

Claiming her biggest takeaway from the project was working with the director, she further said, “It was really interesting to be a part of the film. However, the biggest takeaway for me was that I was getting to work with Zoya. All my energies and focus was towards that. It is a new space and genre for me.” Vijay Varma and Surekha Sikri also star alongside Janhvi in the film.

“Initially, it was quite tough to even function with those syringes. I would end up jabbing it (laughs). The nurse who was on the set helped me a lot. And by the time I learnt it, she was so impressed. She told me I would actually make a great nurse. As for the accent that I have, they asked me if I could speak Tamil or Telugu. Since I didn’t know it, I imitated my DOP from my last film (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl), and they found it amazing. That’s how the accent came about and gave a new flavour to the character,” Janhvi added.

Earlier, Netflix quoted Janhvi as saying, “Apart from being a classic ghost story, the script resonated with me on a very deep level. The horror is more emotional and human than anything external. Something that spooked me out was that after we wrapped the shoot, about 10 of us fell really, really sick.”

The horror anthology also includes short films directed by Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee.

