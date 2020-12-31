Sona Mohapatra shares swimsuit photos, slams trolls for claiming she wears ‘slut clothes’ and then says #MeToo

music

Sona Mohapatra has lashed out at trolls who shamed her for sharing swimsuit photos. On Monday, the singer shared pictures in a black cutout monokini from her beachside holiday and wrote, “Wild & Wanton. 2020, here I come.”

However, Sona’s photos soon attracted the attention of haters, who criticised her for posing in a swimsuit. While some told her that she should not dress provocatively and then cry #MeToo, some felt disappointed that a “serious” person like her was posing in such a way. Others sent her heart and fire emojis.

Now, Sona has shared more swimsuit photos and slammed the naysayers. “I shared some last evening & ppl wrote in saying ‘wearing slut clothes & then saying #MeToo ?!’. Some felt let down, ‘thought you were a serious person?!’. Many sent (heart emoji) and (fire emoji). I refuse to fit in to any box, just like I refuse to suck in my well earned belly.2020 here I Come!” she wrote.

I shared some last evening & ppl wrote in saying "wearing slut clothes & then saying #MeToo ?! ". Some felt let down, "thought you were a serious person?!". Many sent ❤️& 🔥. I refuse to fit in to any box, just like I refuse to suck in my well earned belly.2020 here I Come! pic.twitter.com/Hx7uOvvYqt — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) December 31, 2019

Sona also got into a Twitter spat with hairstylist and former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Bhavnani, who wrote, without taking any names, that she was “tired of women posing in skimpy clothes and thinking its #feminism” and wanted to “see some new perspectives” in the upcoming year.

also tired of women posing in skimpy clothes and thinking its #feminism .. that shit is tired ... would love to see some new perspectives #2020 ... — Bumbai Ki Rani (@sapnabhavnani) December 31, 2019

“Maybe so in the place you come from & had the privilege to grow up in Sapna. It is not so ‘liberal’ in most parts of our country & the world in fact. So let people do their thing. You do yours. Running down others, women & their acts of defiance, saying ‘sh*t’ doesn’t befit you,” Sona retorted.

Maybe so in the place you come from & had the privilege to grow up in Sapna. It is not so ‘liberal’ in most parts of our country & the world in fact. So let people do their thing. You do yours. Running down others, women & their acts of defiance, saying ‘shit’ doesn’t befit you https://t.co/lBqArs6Wxb — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) December 31, 2019

Sapna claimed that her tweet was not directed at Sona and wrote, “oh geez.. . take a break .. not everything is about you! and stop the privilege crab game..you sound like a troll ! i grew up in orthodox times and broke norms .. i believe that is called revolution :)” She also called the singer a hypocrite and wrote, “you have to be the biggest hypocrite yet .. tweeting about people saying a bikini doesn’t suit you to now womansplaining me that “sh*t” doesn’t suit me .. please make another film on yourself since you are so great.. leave us thrash women to our sh*t !”

oh geez.. . take a break .. not everything is about you! and stop the privilege crab game..you sound like a troll ! i grew up in orthodox times and broke norms .. i believe that is called revolution :) https://t.co/rxR9UQjies — Bumbai Ki Rani (@sapnabhavnani) December 31, 2019

you have to be the biggest hypocrite yet .. tweeting about people saying a bikini doesn't suit you to now womansplaining me that "shit" doesn't suit me .. please make another film on yourself since you are so great.. leave us thrash women to our shit ! https://t.co/rxR9UQjies — Bumbai Ki Rani (@sapnabhavnani) December 31, 2019

“You are making false equivalence’s through & through Ms Sapna, also name calling & getting personal dragging my film into it. I wish you more sense & less bitterness 2020,” Sona replied.

you are making false equivalence’s through & through Ms Sapna, also name calling & getting personal dragging my film into it. I wish you more sense & less bitterness 2020. https://t.co/UDqiH0MlEb — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) December 31, 2019

For the uninitiated, Sona has been one of the most vocal supporters of the #MeToo movement, and has been naming and shaming alleged sexual predators. She has also spoken out against prominent names in the music industry, including Anu Malik and Kailash Kher, among others.

