Sona Mohapatra shares swimsuit photos, slams trolls for claiming she wears ‘slut clothes’ and then says #MeToo

Singer Sona Mohapatra also got into a nasty Twitter spat with hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani for supposedly sly-tweeting about her swimsuit photos.

music Updated: Dec 31, 2019 10:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sona Mohapatra has hit out at the people who criticised her for her swimsuit photos.
Sona Mohapatra has lashed out at trolls who shamed her for sharing swimsuit photos. On Monday, the singer shared pictures in a black cutout monokini from her beachside holiday and wrote, “Wild & Wanton. 2020, here I come.”

However, Sona’s photos soon attracted the attention of haters, who criticised her for posing in a swimsuit. While some told her that she should not dress provocatively and then cry #MeToo, some felt disappointed that a “serious” person like her was posing in such a way. Others sent her heart and fire emojis.

 

Now, Sona has shared more swimsuit photos and slammed the naysayers. “I shared some last evening & ppl wrote in saying ‘wearing slut clothes & then saying #MeToo ?!’. Some felt let down, ‘thought you were a serious person?!’. Many sent (heart emoji) and (fire emoji). I refuse to fit in to any box, just like I refuse to suck in my well earned belly.2020 here I Come!” she wrote.

 

Sona also got into a Twitter spat with hairstylist and former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Bhavnani, who wrote, without taking any names, that she was “tired of women posing in skimpy clothes and thinking its #feminism” and wanted to “see some new perspectives” in the upcoming year.

 

“Maybe so in the place you come from & had the privilege to grow up in Sapna. It is not so ‘liberal’ in most parts of our country & the world in fact. So let people do their thing. You do yours. Running down others, women & their acts of defiance, saying ‘sh*t’ doesn’t befit you,” Sona retorted.

 

Sapna claimed that her tweet was not directed at Sona and wrote, “oh geez.. . take a break .. not everything is about you! and stop the privilege crab game..you sound like a troll ! i grew up in orthodox times and broke norms .. i believe that is called revolution :)” She also called the singer a hypocrite and wrote, “you have to be the biggest hypocrite yet .. tweeting about people saying a bikini doesn’t suit you to now womansplaining me that “sh*t” doesn’t suit me .. please make another film on yourself since you are so great.. leave us thrash women to our sh*t !”

 

 

“You are making false equivalence’s through & through Ms Sapna, also name calling & getting personal dragging my film into it. I wish you more sense & less bitterness 2020,” Sona replied.

 

For the uninitiated, Sona has been one of the most vocal supporters of the #MeToo movement, and has been naming and shaming alleged sexual predators. She has also spoken out against prominent names in the music industry, including Anu Malik and Kailash Kher, among others.

