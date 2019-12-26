Janhvi Kapoor reveals spooky incident from Ghost Stories: ‘After we wrapped the shoot, 10 of us fell really sick’

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 15:01 IST

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is making an entry into the horror genre with Netflix’s Ghost Stories, shared a spooky experience from the shoot. The actor features in Zoya Akhtar’s segment of the horror anthology, which also has short films directed by Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee.

“Apart from being a classic ghost story, the script resonated with me on a very deep level. The horror is more emotional and human than anything external. Something that spooked me out was that after we wrapped the shoot, about 10 of us fell really, really sick,” she said in a statement shared by the official Instagram handle of Netflix.

Vijay Varma and Surekha Sikri are Janhvi’s co-stars in Zoya’s film. Vijay, who collaborated with Zoya in Gully Boy, said that he was very excited to work with her again.

When asked about reel-life paranormal experiences spilling over into real life, he said, “The set was great, but we didn’t really get the time to notice scary occurrences... maybe that was scary? But when I was in 10th, my friend’s sister got ‘possessed’. Later I watched Bhool Bhulaiya, and realised that it could be psychological.”

Mrunal Thakur, who stars in Karan’s short film, also shared a chilling story from the sets of Ghost Stories. “While shooting the wedding night scene, the cameraman looked through the camera and said, ‘I told you guys, I don’t want that white light from the window’ but there was no one standing near the window,” she said.

Ghost Stories marks the reunion of filmmakers Karan, Anurag, Zoya and Dibakar, who have previously collaborated on Lust Stories and Bombay Talkies. The Netflix original will begin streaming on the platform starting January 1, 2020.

Produced by RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment, Ghost Stories also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Avinash Tiwary, Raghuvir Yadav, Sobhita Dhulipala and Pavail Gulati.

