Ghost Stories trailer: Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Sobhita Dhulipala make Friday the 13th a chilling affair, watch video

Friday the 13th is widely considered a harbinger of bad luck, but for fans who were waiting for the trailer of Netflix’s much-awaited horror anthology Ghost Stories, it is a lucky day. The trailer of Ghost Stories was unveiled minutes ago by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Sharing the 2.18-second clip on Twitter, he wrote, “Friday the 13th would be incomplete without some chills, thrills and of course an absolute spook-fest... presenting the trailer of Ghost Stories! Coming 1st Jan! #YourFearsWillFindYou.”

Ghost Stories is an anthology of four “mind-bending stories” from the horror genre, directed by Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee. The quartet have earlier collaborated on Bombay Talkies and Netflix’s Lust Stories.

The trailer begins with the wedding of Mrunal Thakur and Avinash Tiwary in the segment directed by Karan Johar. As they begin getting intimate in their bedroom, the door creaks open and an unseen presence enters. While Avinash seems to be unfazed and addresses her as his “granny”, Mrunal is spooked as she cannot see anyone.

Later in the video, it is revealed that the grandmother is dead. When Mrunal says this, she is told, “Woh guzri nahi hai, sirf marr gayi hai (She has not passed away, she just died).”

Janhvi Kapoor plays a nurse named Sameera, who takes care of an elderly patient, played by Surekha Sikri, in the story helmed by Zoya Akhtar . She seems to be rattled by unexpected loud knocks on the door.

Sobhita Dhulipala plays a pregnant woman in Anurag Kashyap’s segment. A child is worried if she will continue to love him when she has her own child.

The clip also features a montage of scary visuals, including creepy dolls, a lone scarecrow and a little boy with a bloody face.

Ghost Stories will begin screaming on Netflix from January 1, 2020. Last month, Karan announced the release date with a video shared on his social media accounts. In the clip, Anurag, Zoya, Dibakar and he say that they had such a great time collaborating on Lust Stories that they “decided to go one step further” this time.

“Last year, we did Lust Stories and we had so much fun...that we decided to go one step further. We ventured into a space that none of us had been in before. So this year, we decided to do Ghost Stories. It’s about things that are not really human…monsters, supernatural,” the filmmakers said.

Ghost Stories has been produced by RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment, and stars Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwary, Janhvi Kapoor, Raghuvir Yadav, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vijay Varma and Pavail Gulati.

