Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Varma to star in Zoya Akhtar’s Ghost Stories

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:21 IST

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Varma will share screen space together in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s short film for Netflix’s upcoming anthology Ghost Stories.

Having started shooting for the project, Zoya on Saturday took to social media and unveiled the names of the cast. “Rolling and Rocking Ghost Stories. My seventh film. I love short films. Janhvi...Vijay,” she wrote. The post attracted much love for Bollywood celebs, While Katrina Kaif wrote, “All the best zo”, Gully Boy star Ranveer Singh commented, “You are THE MAKER.”

Ghost Stories is a series of four short films directed by Zoya, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee. They had previously collaborated for 2018’s Lust Stories.

As for Vijay, this will be his second film with Zoya as he had earlier featured in her hit film Gully Boy. Vijay is also set to make his international debut with Mira Nair’s adaptation of A Suitable Boy.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 15:21 IST