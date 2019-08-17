e-paper
Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Varma to star in Zoya Akhtar’s Ghost Stories

Zoya Akhtar has roped in Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Varma for her part in upcoming Netflix horror series Ghost Stories.

bollywood Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:21 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Janhvi Kapoor will work with Vijay Varma for the first time.
Janhvi Kapoor will work with Vijay Varma for the first time.
         

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Varma will share screen space together in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s short film for Netflix’s upcoming anthology Ghost Stories.

Having started shooting for the project, Zoya on Saturday took to social media and unveiled the names of the cast. “Rolling and Rocking Ghost Stories. My seventh film. I love short films. Janhvi...Vijay,” she wrote. The post attracted much love for Bollywood celebs, While Katrina Kaif wrote, “All the best zo”, Gully Boy star Ranveer Singh commented, “You are THE MAKER.”

Also read:  Chhichhore song Fikar Not: Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput dance with their older selves about a carefree life

Ghost Stories is a series of four short films directed by Zoya, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee. They had previously collaborated for 2018’s Lust Stories.

As for Vijay, this will be his second film with Zoya as he had earlier featured in her hit film Gully Boy. Vijay is also set to make his international debut with Mira Nair’s adaptation of A Suitable Boy.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 15:21 IST

