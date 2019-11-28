Karan Johar announces Ghost Stories to release on Jan 1: ‘Bring in New Year with a scream’

bollywood

After Lust Stories, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee are set to scare the daylights out of the audience with Ghost Stories – an anthology of four short films in the horror genre. In a video shared on Instagram, Karan announced that the much-awaited Netflix original will begin streaming from January 1, 2020.

Karan, Anurag, Zoya and Dibakar said in the clip, “Last year, we did Lust Stories and we had so much fun...that we decided to go one step further. We ventured into a space that none of us had been in before. So this year, we decided to do Ghost Stories. It’s about things that are not really human…monsters, supernatural.”

The quartet went on to say that “things haven’t been the same” since they began working on Ghost Stories. Karan hinted that his film might be centred around a “big fat wedding”, while Zoya suggested that her segment will make you look at “innocent kindergarten rhymes” in a whole new light.

“Birdsongs don’t sound sweet anymore,” Anurag said, while Dibakar indicated that his film could revolve around a “strange fascination and craving for certain kind of food”.

“Netflix is going to put this out at midnight, 12 AM, January 1st. Bring in your New Year with a scream. Good luck with that,” the four filmmakers warned. “Meanwhile, I have some exorcising to do,” Anurag quipped.

Janhvi Kapoor, who features in Zoya’s segment in Ghost Stories, also announced the news in a video shared on Instagram. She seemed to confirm that the film will have a nursery rhyme connection. “12 o’clock...That’s one, two, wear your shoe. Hope that rhyme wasn’t too much for you, Zo,” she said with a wink. The Dhadak actor also shared a still of hers from the upcoming anthology.

Produced by RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment, Ghost Stories, will feature an ensemble cast of Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwary, Janhvi Kapoor, Raghuvir Yadav, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vijay Varma and Pavail Gulati.

Karan, Anurag, Zoya and Dibakar first came together for the anthology Bombay Talkies, which was followed by Lust Stories. Lust Stories, which received an International Emmy nomination in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category, lost out to the Australian series Safe Harbour.

