e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 25, 2019

Nia Sharma joins Naagin 4, says she is expecting her career ‘to rocket to the moon’

Nia Sharma talks about bagging a role in Naagin, a hit TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor. She has also opened up about what irks her the most in the TV industry.

tv Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ekta Kapoor has announced that Nia Sharma will be part of Naagin 4.
Ekta Kapoor has announced that Nia Sharma will be part of Naagin 4.
         

Actor Nia Sharma, who has earlier worked in Ishq Mein Marjawan and several web shows, has joined the cast of producer Ekta Kapoor’s hit show, Naagin, for its fourth season. But the is not playing an ‘icchadhari naagin’ on the show, which catapulted Mouni Roy to fame.

Ekta announced the casting news in a tweet, and wrote, “Welcome to the world of Naagins Nia Sharma .” Nia thanked her and tweeted, “And thank you a ‘million’ times for this opportunity @ektaravikapoor It’s an absolute honor and privilege.”

 

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Nia said, “I am expecting my career to rocket to the moon and for me to become the most popular actor there is.” The first two seasons of Naagin saw Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan essay ‘naagins’, and for the third season Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani played the central roles.

Also read: Katrina Kaif reacts to allegations that she copied Kim Kardashian’s campaign for her make-up brand

Nia also talked about the Vikram Bhatt film that she was supposed to be part of: “It did not resonate with me, so I let it go. Another actress is doing it now and I’m glad. I want to always be at the centre of things. When I come on screen, I want to create a buzz.” Nia was recently seen on the web series Jamai 2.0 with Ravi Dubey, which was a follow-up of her hit TV show Jamai Raja.

While Nia claimed she is happy with her career on the small screen, she also had a major complaint - producers seem to replace actors overnight if a show turns out to be a flop. “So many things could’ve gone wrong. This culture is insulting and humiliating.”

Nia was brought on board in a similar fashion for Ishq Mein Marjawan and told the tabloid about replacing Aalisha Panwar on the show, “My gain was her loss,” she sighed.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 14:52 IST

top news
In Manohar Khattar’s plan to stake claim tomorrow, a 7+2 formula is key
In Manohar Khattar’s plan to stake claim tomorrow, a 7+2 formula is key
Gujarat firm gets contract to revamp Central Vista, Parliament
Gujarat firm gets contract to revamp Central Vista, Parliament
How kingmaker Dushyant Chautala might lose the crown: 10 Points
How kingmaker Dushyant Chautala might lose the crown: 10 Points
Nigerian man, who acted in Hindi movies, held at Delhi’s IGI airport
Nigerian man, who acted in Hindi movies, held at Delhi’s IGI airport
Indians will no longer require visas to visit Brazil, says its President
Indians will no longer require visas to visit Brazil, says its President
Kalpana Chawla used to say someday she’d be ‘kidnapped’ in outer space: Father
Kalpana Chawla used to say someday she’d be ‘kidnapped’ in outer space: Father
Sourav Ganguly meets Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to discuss roadmap
Sourav Ganguly meets Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to discuss roadmap
‘BJP will do ‘jugaad’ to form government in Haryana’: Kamal Nath
‘BJP will do ‘jugaad’ to form government in Haryana’: Kamal Nath
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma
don't miss
latest news
India News
TV News