Nia Sharma joins Naagin 4, says she is expecting her career ‘to rocket to the moon’

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:53 IST

Actor Nia Sharma, who has earlier worked in Ishq Mein Marjawan and several web shows, has joined the cast of producer Ekta Kapoor’s hit show, Naagin, for its fourth season. But the is not playing an ‘icchadhari naagin’ on the show, which catapulted Mouni Roy to fame.

Ekta announced the casting news in a tweet, and wrote, “Welcome to the world of Naagins Nia Sharma .” Nia thanked her and tweeted, “And thank you a ‘million’ times for this opportunity @ektaravikapoor It’s an absolute honor and privilege.”

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Nia said, “I am expecting my career to rocket to the moon and for me to become the most popular actor there is.” The first two seasons of Naagin saw Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan essay ‘naagins’, and for the third season Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani played the central roles.

Nia also talked about the Vikram Bhatt film that she was supposed to be part of: “It did not resonate with me, so I let it go. Another actress is doing it now and I’m glad. I want to always be at the centre of things. When I come on screen, I want to create a buzz.” Nia was recently seen on the web series Jamai 2.0 with Ravi Dubey, which was a follow-up of her hit TV show Jamai Raja.

While Nia claimed she is happy with her career on the small screen, she also had a major complaint - producers seem to replace actors overnight if a show turns out to be a flop. “So many things could’ve gone wrong. This culture is insulting and humiliating.”

Nia was brought on board in a similar fashion for Ishq Mein Marjawan and told the tabloid about replacing Aalisha Panwar on the show, “My gain was her loss,” she sighed.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 14:52 IST