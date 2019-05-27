Naagin 4 promo: After Avengers Endgame twist, meet the naagin who is most poisonous of them all

The new promo of Naagin 4 was unveiled on Sunday. This follows the end of the previous season, Naagin 3, on Sunday. The short promo doesn’t say much, just teases the creation of all-powerful new naagin (female snake).

In the promo, we see how a magical and dangerous naagin takes birth when the energies of three women -- Sumitra (Rakshanda Khan), Shesha (Adaa Khan) and Yamini (Sudha Chandran) -- merge. We see three statues, whose eyes emit a magical light, which forges to form a new most poisonous naagin. We don’t see the face of this creation but we know it is a female.

The final episode of the Naagin 3 was aired on Sunday and it had an important twist of the fans — it saw popular characters Rocky, Shivangi, Ritvik, Yamini, Shesha and Yamini from the first two seasons return to unite with their lovers and to take revenge on their rivals. Naagin series tells the story of the bunch of shape-shifting snakes and how they protect the precious naagmani (jewel).

Marvel fans were miffed when an ‘Avengers: Endgame’ twist was used to build anticipation for the Naagin 3 final episode, which also featured characters from its past seasons. However, actor Anita Hassanandani, who starred in Naagin 3, said it is “big” for Indian television to have a finale of this sort.

Just last month, the Instagram handle of channel Colors had shared an Avengers: Endgame poster with faces of Naagin characters morphed into it, indicating that characters from its previous seasons will come together in the finale just as the Hollywood film got its many superheroes together.

It was captioned: “The Endgame we are excited about... ‘Naagin 3’”, and was widely trolled for comparing Avengers: Endgame -- a culmination of a series of 22 superhero films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- with the TV show.

In Anita’s opinion, the coming together of so many actors for the two-part finale, is something to be celebrated. “It is big for TV to have a finale like this, and I am glad that I was a part of such a huge franchise. I am also glad that even though in season 3, the actors changed, it was bigger than season 2... That makes me very proud. We hope we do many more seasons,” Anita, who plays a shape-shifting snake named Vishakha in the show.

The first two seasons of the show saw Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan essay ‘naagins’, and for the third season Surbhi Jyoti and Anita were cast.

