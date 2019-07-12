Nia Sharma explores the spritual side of Ujjain

Nia Sharma feels lucky, as this week, she visited two famous temples in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh — Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga and Kal Bhairav temple. “I am feeling blessed as at these temples one sees thousands of believers every day. Inki manyata bahut hai. To get the chance and darshan karna is a must-have experience,” she says.

Nia was in the city to shoot for a TV show and thrilled with the opportunity. Though she had never heard of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, she reveals that her mother had. “She told me that people don’t get a chance to go there and I shouldn’t miss it. I am glad that I didn’t. We were awake all night to be at the temple at 3 am, as we wanted to be there for the bhasmaarti, which happens in the wee hours of the morning,” she says.

She kept a low-profile while she was in Ujjain and even visited the local market. “The crowds were very cool. Though we didn’t make any announcement, and the camera was hidden but people recognised me. Thankfully, they didn’t disturb our shoot and I was too happy to click photos with them later. I felt blessed to feel their love. I had a blast eating a fire paan. It is a paan which is on fire. I ate tikki, gole gappa, malpua and the market reminded me of Chandni Chowk in Delhi.”

The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor admits that while she has faith, and believes in God, she isn’t quite religious. As a kid from Delhi, she has been to Vaishnodevi often. She says, “It is like the go-to place for trips with families, and till 10th grade, I would go with my uncles, aunts and cousins. I have been there 15 times with my entire family. Those are cherished memories. In Mumbai, I go to Siddhivinayak every year on my birthday and have been to Lalbaugcha Raja which was a privilege.” Nia also revealed that she is planning a trip to Vaishnodevi in September, on her birthday.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 16:02 IST