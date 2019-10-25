Katrina Kaif reacts to allegations that she copied Kim Kardashian’s campaign for her make-up brand

bollywood

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:42 IST

Actor Katrina Kaif has reacted to allegations that her newly launched cosmetics brand plagiarised Kim Kardashian’s campaign. Shortly after Katrina launched her brand, Kay, the internet was abuzz with side-by-side comparisons of the two campaigns.

Katrina in an interview with The Quint was asked to react to news headlines about her brand. The host asked Katrina, “A lot of people are saying that Kay looks a lot like Kim Kardashian’s KKW campaign.” Katrina reacted neither by admitting to or denying the allegations. She said, “Well, great minds think alike. That’s all I can say.”

Katrina announced her cosmetics line on October 16. It was launched on October 22. She’d written alongside the Instagram video, “It;s finallyyyyyyyyyy ready ......... ARRIVING October 22, 2019. Two years ago i dreamt of creating a beauty line ........So excited to finally share it with you ...... can’t wait.” Several of Katrina’s Bollywood peers congratulated her on her latest career move, including frequent collaborator Salman Khan and actor Amitabh Bachchan. Katrina has been posting frequently about Kay since announcing it. The original post has been ‘liked’ over 1.3 million times.

But several people online were alerted to the campaign’s similarity to Kim’s KKW campaign through a post by Diet Sabya. Sharing a side-by-side comparison, the page wondered, “Gandi art direction or coincidence? Choose one.”

Also read: Katrina Kaif shares birthday pic in swimsuit from Mexico, Arjun Kapoor jokes she’s ‘basically gone for photoshoot’

Several people left comments below the post. “The name is too similar,” one person wrote. “Switched at birth?” joked another. Others were less convinced that this was a case of plagiarism. “One person commented, “Coincidence, the shot is too common.”

Katrina was last seen on screen in Salman’s Bharat. She will now appear alongside Akshay Kumar in the latest instalment in director Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, titled Sooryavanshi, due out next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 13:41 IST