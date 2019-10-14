Katrina Kaif announces ‘winter is coming’, shares cute pic with sister Isabella

bollywood

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:43 IST

Actor Katrina Kaif is in a happy space, post the success of her latest release Bharat. Her birthday with family and close friends in faraway Mexico was a happy occasion. The actor on Sunday shared an adorable picture with her sister Isabella and a friend.

Sharing it, Katrina wrote: “Winter is coming #sundayfunday #awesomethreesome.” In the picture, we see Katrina in a no make-up look. Isabella too has a bare face but for a light lipstick. Sandwiched between them is an unidentified person, all wrapped up in a red shawl.

On Thursday, the actor shared a picture from her upcoming Rohit Shetty film, Sooryavanshi and introduced Akshay Kumar’s character from the film, Veer Sooryavanshi. Sharing the picture, she had written: “#Sooryavanshi releasing March 27, 2020.”

Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and is the new addition in director Rohit Shetty’s cop drama universe after the two Singham films and Simmba. It brings back Katrina and Akshay together after nine years. The two have previously worked in films such as Namastey London, Singh Is King, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Welcome and Tees Maar Khan. Akshay’s character Veer Sooryavanshi was first glimpsed as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 Simmba, which starred Ranveer Singh. The movie is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020.

Katrina took of for Mexico to ring in her birthday in July this year. She had shared a bunch of pictures from Mexico’s Tulum beach. On her birthday (July 16), Katrina had taken to Instagram stories and added a number of pictures from her beach birthday party.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 12:40 IST