Inside Katrina Kaif’s beach birthday in Mexico: Actor shares pics of celebration, her gorgeous holiday

Actor Katrina Kaif was off to Mexico to celebrate her birthday (July 16) with family and friends. She has been sharing pictures from the scenic Tulum beach in the Central American nation. Her most recent bunch of pictures will make anyone envious.

Taking to Instagram stories, she put up a number of pictures from her beach birthday party. In some, she is sitting by the beach on a stone bench,with an animation cake in the foreground. In other pictures shared by her, we get to see the beautiful resort.

Katrina Kaif during her birthday celebrations in Mexico.

On her birthday, she shared a picture of herself in a white bikini by the beach. The beautiful, sun-kissed photo had her friends going gaga over it, but the one person to pull her leg was actor Arjun Kapoor. He cheekily wrote “U’ve basically gone for a photoshoot” but later, in a more benevolent mood, said: “Ok on ur birthday I shall be nice Katrina. Have a super birthday ur a mad kind goofy soul and I love u because of ur nonsense not despite it.”

Katrina Kaif shared these new pictures from her beach resort in Tulum, Mexico.

Other actors and celebrities were, of course, only in a mood to spread the cheer. While fashion designer Manish Malhotra wished her saying, “Gorgeous and super hot .. happy birthday,” Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Happy days always gorgeous”. Alia Bhatt shared a picture of the two on her Instagram stories and wrote: “Happiest birthday dearest Katy! May you laugh and dance all day...shine and smile all year and give us body goals your whole life.”

Katrina, who starred in this year’s hit film Bharat, has been shooting for Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, being directed by Rohit Shetty.

