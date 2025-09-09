Is childhood obesity inherited? Paediatrician reveals if genes really matter

Childhood obesity is affecting more and more kids around the world. It has become an overwhelming global concern as the numbers become more and more troubling each passing year. According to a World Health Organization report published in May 2025, in 2024, 35 million children under the age of 5 were overweight, while in 2022, a staggering 390 million children and adolescents aged 5-19 exceeded the normally recommended body weight range. Obesity is a major precursor for serious ailments like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, and cancer, making obesity a serious health concern. More children under the age of 13 are obese now.(Freepik)

There is often debate over whether genetics or lifestyle is the true culprit here. Addressing this confusion, Dr Atul Chopra, senior consultant- paediatrics and neonatology at Rosewalk by Rainbow Hospital, spoke to HT Lifestyle to share a clear picture on the matter. According to him, childhood obesity does not have one single cause but rather is a ‘combination of genetics (heredity) and environmental/lifestyle factors.'

Do obese parents have obese children?

Dr Chopra acknowledged the influence genes have in determining obesity, as genes are responsible for how the body metabolises, stores fat, and controls appetite. There is definitely a risk factor, as he didn’t rule it out, saying, “About 20 to 40% of a child’s risk for obesity may be linked to heredity. Children with obese parents are more likely to be obese, partly because of shared genetic traits. Some rare genetic conditions, like Prader-Willi syndrome, can directly cause obesity.”

Good lifestyle reduces genetic risks?

While a child may be predisposed to obesity, a good lifestyle helps reduce risks. As per the paediatrician, ‘lifestyle makes the final call.’ Dr Chopra flagged problematic lifestyle and environmental factors, such as a diet rich in fast food, large portion sizes, and sugary drinks, sedentary habits, inadequate sleep, and socioeconomic factors like lack of access to healthy food.

But there's hope even for those who are genetically predisposed to be obese, as Dr Chopra said, “Most cases of childhood obesity can be prevented with healthy routines.” So, for childhood obesity, the lifestyle also matters in preventing the risks. This requires active parental intervention and supervision so that children are active, playing outdoors, sleeping on time and eating healthy foods.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.