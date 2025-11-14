World Diabetes Day 2025: 6 morning drinks with methi, ajwain, ashwagandha and more to stabilise blood sugar levels

World Diabetes Day 2025: 14 November is observed as the Diabetes Day. The observance day serves as a reminder to pay closer attention to daily lifestyle choices, such as diet and exercise. All this helps to manage blood sugar levels. Diabetes in India, particularly, is widespread. The World Health Organization stated that around 77 million people in India above the age of 18 years suffer from diabetes, while 25 million are prediabetic, meaning they are at risk of developing diabetes soon. This is also a big public health challenge, as over time, according to the WHO, adults diagnosed with diabetes have a ‘two to three fold increased risk’ of heart attacks and strokes. India is the diabetes capital of the whole world!(Picture credit: Unsplash)

Why is a proper breakfast so important?

A study published in The Journal of Nutrition in 2019 asserted that skipping breakfast is associated with risks of Type 2 Diabetes. Regularly skipping breakfast affects blood sugar levels. Upon skipping breakfast, the body is put in a longer fasting period, from the night before. This results in a much sharper blood sugar rise when you finally eat.

In fact, breaking the overnight fast is actually beneficial. Another study, published in 2023, revealed that those who eat breakfast after 9 am may be at a higher risk of diabetes, by a whopping 59 percent, in contrast to those who eat breakfast before 8 am.

So, no wonder breakfast is dubbed as the most important meal of the day.

6 morning drinks that help stabilise blood sugar levels

Upasana Parv Kalra, head, department of clinical nutrition and dietetics at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, shared with HT Lifestyle these 6 morning drinks with ingredients that naturally help in supporting digestion, reducing inflammation and avoiding blood sugar spikes.

Here are the six drinks the nutritionist shared, sharing how they are made and the nutritional value:

Add one of these drinks if you struggle with blood sugar management. (Picture credit: Made with Gemini)

1. Methi dhania ajwain water

How to make:

Soak 1 tsp methi seeds, ½ tsp coriander (dhania) seeds, and ½ tsp ajwain seeds in 1 cup of water overnight.

Strain and drink the water on an empty stomach in the morning.

Why it helps:

Meethi and dhania both slow down sugar absorption.

Ajwain helps to relieve bloating

2. Cinnamon turmeric black pepper infused water

How to make:

Boil 1 cup of water with a ½-inch cinnamon stick, ¼ tsp turmeric powder, and a pinch of black pepper for 5–7 minutes.

Drink it warm in the morning.

Why it helps:

Cinnamon and black pepper both help lower fasting sugar and improve insulin efficiency.

Turmeric helps to reduce inflammation.

3. Ashwagandha lemon chia drink

How to make:

Soak 1 tsp chia seeds and one stick of ashwagandha overnight in a glass of water.

In the morning, strain, warm slightly, add the juice of half a lemon, and drink.

Why it helps:

Ashwagandha helps to reduce stress, and fibre in chia helps to control sugar levels

4. Amla and jamun seed powder drink

How to make:

Mix ½ tsp amla powder and ½ tsp jamun seed powder in 1 glass of lukewarm water.

Drink on an empty stomach in the morning.

Why it helps:

Amla and jamun both help control the sugar levels

5. Barley (jau) water with cinnamon and lemon

How to make:

Boil 1 tbsp barley in 2 cups of water for 10–15 minutes.

Strain, let it cool slightly, then add ¼ tsp cinnamon powder (or a small stick while boiling) and juice of ½ lemon.

Optional: Add a few tulsi (holy basil) leaves while boiling.

Why it helps:

Barley is rich in soluble fibre (beta-glucan), which slows sugar absorption.

6. Ash gourd (petha) juice

How to make:

Take about 150–200 g peeled ash gourd, remove seeds, and blend with ½ cup water.

Strain and drink immediately on an empty stomach.

You can add a pinch of black pepper or ½ tsp amla juice if you like.

Why it helps:

Ash gourd regulates glucose levels and inflammation, common issues in diabetes.

When you are sleeping, you are technically fasting, going without food for hours. Your blood sugar is naturally lower than. But the correct drink can gently start, a slow and careful boost to blood sugar, instead of a sudden glucose spike. The ingredients present in the drink slow sugar absorption, kickstart your digestive and metabolic systems. The drinks gently ease the body from the overnight fast.

So instead of your morning tea or coffee with a spoonful of sugar, consider swapping the first drink of your day for a healthier blood sugar management.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.