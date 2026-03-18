Does every meal leave you bloated? Expert suggests 6 herbal teas to reduce bloating

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A bloated stomach can cause significant discomfort. While some people experience it after eating heavy meals, others with digestive issues may feel bloated even after a small amount of food. This may happen due to slow digestion or certain lifestyle factors. Many people tend to ignore occasional bloating, but frequent or daily bloating after meals can lead to persistent discomfort. To manage such symptoms more naturally, experts often recommend trying herbal teas.
Best herbal teas to boost digestion and reduce bloating
Priya Palan, Dietician at Zen Multispecialty Hospital, tells Health Shots: “Natural herbal teas like ginger, peppermint, fennel and ajwain can help improve digestion, reduce gas formation and relieve post-meal bloating.”
1. Ginger tea
Ginger is rich in bioactive compounds like gingerol, which may help stimulate gastric motility, supporting the smooth movement of food through the digestive tract and reducing gas and bloating. It can be consumed after meals or in the morning on an empty stomach. People experiencing indigestion, nausea, slow digestion, or mild stomach discomfort may benefit from it. However, those with severe acid reflux, bleeding disorders, or those taking blood-thinning medications should avoid it.
How to make it?
Ingredients:
1–2 inch piece of fresh Ginger
1½ cups water
Optional: honey, lemon, or a pinch of black pepper
Steps:
Wash and peel the ginger.
Crush or grate it (this releases its juices).
Bring water to a boil.
Add the ginger and let it simmer for 7–10 minutes.
Strain into a cup.
Add honey or lemon for taste.
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2. Peppermint tea
Peppermint tea contains phenolic compounds that offer potential health benefits. It may help relax the digestive muscles, improve indigestion, reduce flatulence, and ease symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Drinking it after meals can be beneficial for people experiencing gas, irritable bowel symptoms, or post-meal heaviness. However, those with severe acid reflux or GERD should avoid it.
Turn off heat and let it steep for another 2–3 minutes.
Strain into a cup.
Add honey or lemon if you like.
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3. Fennel tea
Fennel seeds may help reduce gastrointestinal inflammation and support healthy digestion. Drinking fennel tea after heavy meals or dinner can help ease bloating and gas. People who frequently experience bloating, gas, or sluggish digestion may benefit from it. However, pregnant women and individuals with bleeding disorders should avoid consuming it.
How to make it?
Ingredients:
1 tsp Fennel seeds
1½ cups water
Optional: honey or a pinch of cardamom
Steps:
Lightly crush the fennel seeds (this helps release their oils).
Bring water to a boil.
Add the crushed fennel seeds.
Let it simmer for 5–10 minutes.
Strain into a cup.
Add honey if you prefer a slightly sweet taste.
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4. Chamomile tea
Chamomile has mild anti-inflammatory properties and works as a natural digestive relaxant, which may help reduce flatulence and indigestion. It is also known for its calming effects and is often used as a mild sedative to ease nerves and anxiety. The best time to drink chamomile tea is in the evening. People who face stress-related digestive discomfort or mild stomach irritation may get ease from drinking it. However, pregnant women, children, individuals taking sedative medications, and those on blood thinners should avoid it.
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5. Ajwain tea
Ajwain contains thymol, a compound that may help enhance digestion, reduce gas formation, and relieve stomach heaviness after meals. Drinking ajwain tea after heavy or oily meals may help ease bloating and digestive discomfort. People who frequently experience gas and bloating may benefit from it. However, pregnant women should avoid consuming it.
How to make it?
Ingredients:
1 tsp Ajwain
1½ cups water
Optional: a pinch of black salt or a few drops of lemon juice
Steps:
Heat water in a pan and bring it to a boil.
Add the ajwain seeds.
Let it simmer for 5–7 minutes (this releases its digestive compounds).
Strain into a cup.
Add black salt or lemon if you want extra taste and benefits.
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6. Lemongrass tea
Lemongrass may support digestion and help reduce bloating. Drinking lemongrass tea in the afternoon is often considered beneficial. People experiencing digestive discomfort and bloating may find it helpful. However, those taking certain diuretic medications should avoid its intake.
How to make it?
Ingredients:
1–2 fresh stalks of lemongrass (or 1 tsp dried lemongrass)
1½ cups water
Optional: honey or lemon for taste
Steps:
Wash the lemongrass and lightly crush the stalk (this helps release its oils).
Cut it into small pieces.
Bring water to a boil.
Add the lemongrass and let it simmer for 5–10 minutes.
Strain into a cup.
Add honey or a squeeze of lemon if you like
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If the problem continues, the doctor says to make some changes to your lifestyle.
Ginger tea is one of the best things you can drink to get rid of stomach gas because it makes the digestive enzymes work better. But you should see a doctor before taking any medicine.
Walking or doing yoga poses is a good way to get some exercise. You can also use warm compresses to help with stomach gas.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.