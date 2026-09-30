Delhi records 17-yr low in September temperature second time this month
New DelhiDelhi recorded a minimum temperature of 21°C on Tuesday, marking the second time the city has recorded its lowest minimum temperature for the month of September since 2008, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)
New Delhi
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 21°C on Tuesday, marking the second time the city has recorded its lowest minimum temperature for the month of September since 2008, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The temperature was 2.3 degrees below normal.
Prior to this, Delhi recorded the same minimum temperature on Sunday, 0.2°C higher than the minimum of 20.8°C recorded in September 6, 2008. Prior to that, Delhi recorded 20.6°C and 20.7°C on September 29 and 30 in 200.
The temperature dip was more pronounced at other weather stations, with Palam recording a minimum of 19.7°C, which was 3.8 degrees below normal. Lodhi Road recorded 20.4°C, Ridge recorded 16.9°C and Ayanagar recorded 20.6°C.
The maximum temperature, meanwhile, was 32.4°C, which was also 2.3 degrees below normal.
IMD attributed the recent weather conditions to the prevailing atmospheric systems and rainfall activity over the region. “The minimum temperatures are markedly below normal at isolated places,” the weather department said in its bulletin.
However, the cool spell is expected to ease as the rain system moves away. IMD has forecasted mainly clear skies on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature likely to remain between 20°C and 22°C and the maximum between 32°C and 34°C. On Thursday, the maximum is expected to rise to 33-35°C, while the minimum is likely to remain at 20-22°C. On October 2, the maximum is forecast at 33-35°C and the minimum at 21-23°C.
IMD has forecasted predominantly northwesterly winds over Delhi for the next few days, with speeds reaching up to 18kmph on Wednesday and Thursday, and up to 25kmph on Friday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the rain also helped improve Delhi’s air quality. The 24-hour average AQI was 71 on Tuesday, in the “satisfactory” category for the fifth consecutive day, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More
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