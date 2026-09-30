Delhi records 17-yr low in September temperature second time this month

New Delhi The maximum, meanwhile, was 32.4°C. (Arvind Yadav/HT)

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 21°C on Tuesday, marking the second time the city has recorded its lowest minimum temperature for the month of September since 2008, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The temperature was 2.3 degrees below normal.

Prior to this, Delhi recorded the same minimum temperature on Sunday, 0.2°C higher than the minimum of 20.8°C recorded in September 6, 2008. Prior to that, Delhi recorded 20.6°C and 20.7°C on September 29 and 30 in 200.

The temperature dip was more pronounced at other weather stations, with Palam recording a minimum of 19.7°C, which was 3.8 degrees below normal. Lodhi Road recorded 20.4°C, Ridge recorded 16.9°C and Ayanagar recorded 20.6°C.

The maximum temperature, meanwhile, was 32.4°C, which was also 2.3 degrees below normal.

IMD attributed the recent weather conditions to the prevailing atmospheric systems and rainfall activity over the region. “The minimum temperatures are markedly below normal at isolated places,” the weather department said in its bulletin.

However, the cool spell is expected to ease as the rain system moves away. IMD has forecasted mainly clear skies on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature likely to remain between 20°C and 22°C and the maximum between 32°C and 34°C. On Thursday, the maximum is expected to rise to 33-35°C, while the minimum is likely to remain at 20-22°C. On October 2, the maximum is forecast at 33-35°C and the minimum at 21-23°C.

IMD has forecasted predominantly northwesterly winds over Delhi for the next few days, with speeds reaching up to 18kmph on Wednesday and Thursday, and up to 25kmph on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the rain also helped improve Delhi’s air quality. The 24-hour average AQI was 71 on Tuesday, in the “satisfactory” category for the fifth consecutive day, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).