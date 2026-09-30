E Delhi: Man killed as walls collapse during renovation

A 45-year-old man died and two others were injured in northeast Delhi’s Tahirpur area on Tuesday after the walls of an under-construction house on the first floor collapsed as they were inside a bakery on the ground floor, said police. Officials inspect the site after an under-construction floor of a building collapsed in Tahirpur on Tuesday. (HT)

Police identified the deceased victim as Satish Singh. Of the other two victims, Pappu, 30, is undergoing treatment, while Mahinder Singh, 52, sustained minor injuries and is stable.

Police are investigating claims by locals that they were working at the bakery.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, a call about the incident was received around 3.55 pm. The building is located opposite the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in Dilshad Garden.

“The call was that the house had collapsed and people were trapped under the debris,” said an official.

DFS said that they sent three fire tenders along with the station officer to rescue the men.

At 4.50 pm, DFS said they called for senior officers and other teams to help with the rescue.

Finally, around 5pm, three people were removed from the debris and taken to Rajiv Gandhi Cancer hospital, said another DFS official.

The Delhi Police said no case has been registered yet and the building owner and house owner are being contacted for questioning. Police said legal action will be taken after enquiry.