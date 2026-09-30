MCD announces property tax amnesty scheme to pay old dues

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced a new property tax amnesty scheme, ‘Sampattikar Niptaan Yojana (SUNIYO) 2.0’, to settle old property tax dues. Under the scheme, taxpayers with a total liability of ₹5 lakh or more can pay the amount in equal instalments during the scheme period.

Chairperson of the standing committee Satya Sharma said on Tuesday that taxpayers can avail the scheme by paying the principal property tax for the current financial year 2026-27 and the previous seven financial years, from 2019-20 to 2025-26. This will provide relief from outstanding dues, interest and penalties pertaining to the period before 2019-20.

Under the scheme, taxpayers with a total liability of ₹5 lakh or more can pay the amount in equal instalments during the scheme period. However, if the entire liability is not paid within the stipulated period, the scheme’s benefit will cease.

The scheme will remain effective from September 29 to December 31, 2026.

“‘One Plus Seven’ refers to one current financial year and the previous seven financial years. Under the scheme, paying the principal tax for these years within the stipulated period will provide relief from interest and penalties applicable on dues prior to 2019-20,” Sharma said.

MCD officials said the scheme aims to give property taxpayers an opportunity to settle old tax dues and simplify the tax system. To avail the benefit, taxpayers must file their property tax return online through the MCD Property Tax Portal and make the prescribed tax payment.

“If taxpayers have already paid property tax for years prior to 2019-20 and have the payment receipts available, they can upload them on the portal. If more than one Property Identification Number (UPIC) exists for the same property, taxpayers will also have the facility to merge them online. After successfully filing the return and payment, the tax receipt will be generated automatically,” an official said.

According to officials, the corporation will scrutinise property tax returns filed under the scheme between April 1, 2027 and March 31, 2028.