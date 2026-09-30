Panel led by ex-CJI to oversee claims of homebuyers in Gurugram’s Greenopolis project

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday constituted a monitoring committee headed by former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna to oversee and streamline claims of around 1,650 homebuyers affected by the stalled Greenopolis housing project in Gurugram’s Sector 89. (Photo for representation)

A bench of justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani also appointed retired Delhi Higher Judicial Service officers HS Sharma and Ajay Kumar Kuhar to the committee.

The panel will verify the list of genuine homebuyers, examine competing claims over properties attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and facilitate restitution to eligible claimants.

“Given the manifold complexities arising from the sheer numbers of claimants and competing claims over the attached assets,” the court said it was appropriate to appoint a monitoring committee to “expedite the process of giving tangible relief to the victim homebuyers”.

The court was hearing an ED application, filed through panel counsel Vivek Gurnani, seeking constitution of the committee and challenging a November 2025 order of the trial court directing the agency to release bank accounts and properties attached in connection with a case involving former promoters of 3C Shelters.

The dispute dates to 2011, when Three C Shelters, Orris Infrastructure and Three C Universal Developers entered into an agreement to develop a residential project on 47.2 acres of land in villages Hayatpur and Badha. The project was launched in 2012 but was subsequently abandoned, with around 1,650 units allotted to homebuyers.

Complaints were later filed against Orris Infrastructure and 3C Shelters, alleging that money collected from homebuyers had been siphoned off. According to the case, 3C collected ₹776.60 crore and Orris ₹383.06 crore from homebuyers.

ED began its investigation after the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered an FIR in August 2017. During the probe, the agency attached several bank accounts and properties belonging to the erstwhile promoters of 3C Shelters. The attachments were subsequently confirmed by the adjudicating authority. ED alleged that ₹214.9 crore had been siphoned off to related entities. The Greenopolis Welfare Association subsequently sought restitution of assets attached by the agency.

In November 2025, the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court allowed the association’s application and directed the ED to release the attached assets.

The high court, however, set aside that order, holding that properties attached under the PMLA could be restored only in accordance with the PML Rules.

“What came to be issued vide the impugned order therefore was a confused and mixed-up direction where, on the one hand, the PMLA court directed that the attached properties be restored under the PML Rules, but in the same breath it issued a direction that the IRP would abide by his undertaking submitted to the PMLA court,” the court said.