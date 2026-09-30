STF arrests Rajasthan man in Chinese hawala network case

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested a 30-year-old Rajasthan man for allegedly helping a Chinese national transfer more than ₹11 crore to China through hawala channels over an eight-month period, senior STF officials said on Tuesday. For representation only

Ganpat Lal Rajpurohit, a resident of Balotra, Rajasthan, was arrested from Karol Bagh, Delhi, on Monday in connection with a case registered at Phase-2 police station in Gautam Buddh Nagar. The alleged transfers took place between December 2025 and July 2026, the STF said.

According to the agency, Rajpurohit collected cash generated through alleged under-invoicing by the two companies controlled by Chinese national Liao Longhui and handed it to hawala operators for transfer to China. Investigators are tracing the complete money trail.

The case stems from the STF’s July 22 arrest of Liao and two Indian associates, Sanjeev Kumar and Kaushlendra, from Purvanchal Silver City Society in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Liao allegedly controlled two mobile accessories companies incorporated in the names of Indian citizens and used them for transactions involving under-invoicing, the STF said.

Liao was allegedly staying in India without a valid visa and had obtained an Aadhaar card using the fictitious identity Samuel Lotha, with an address in Kohima, Nagaland. His wife, Michelle, and sister, Sarah, allegedly assisted him from China, according to the STF.

Rajpurohit allegedly came into contact with the two women while working in Karol Bagh and subsequently joined the hawala operation. Employees at one of the companies allegedly handed him cash, which he then routed to China through hawala operators.

The STF recovered ₹8.20 lakh, $100, 36 Chinese yuan, a passport, Aadhaar card, two PAN cards, five credit cards, bank cheque books, a cash memo booklet, GST registration documents of KK Traders and visa-related forms from Rajpurohit.

The STF said four accused have so far been arrested in the case. Further investigation is underway into the alleged shell companies, hawala operators and the overseas money trail.