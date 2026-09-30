Bus hits bike at Ashram; 1 killed
A 22-year-old woman was killed after a speeding bus allegedly hit the ride-sharing motorcycle she was travelling pillion on at southeast Delhi’s Ashram flyover on Monday morning, police said
A 22-year-old woman was killed after a speeding bus allegedly hit the ride-sharing motorcycle she was travelling pillion on at southeast Delhi’s Ashram flyover on Monday morning, police said. The bus driver has not been arrested.
The deceased, Hrishita Lahon, was travelling to Noida for her internship when the motorcycle, ridden by Darab Singh, was allegedly hit from behind by the bus around 10am, police said. Singh sustained injuries and is stable.
Lahon was taken to Jeewan Hospital and later shifted to Apollo Hospital, Sarita Vihar, where she was declared dead at 2.05pm. Police said no eyewitness could be traced and her statement could not be recorded.
Lahon, a Maitreyi College graduate, was working as a social media intern for a clothing firm and pursuing a master’s degree from IGNOU. She lived in Panchsheel Park and is survived by her parents and younger brother, who live in Guwahati.
DCP (southeast) Vineet Kumar said police did not receive a PCR call from the spot and were first informed about the incident through the medical legal case (MLC) at Jeewan Hospital at around 12.58pm.
Singh had left Jeewan Hospital after receiving primary treatment and travelled to Haryana for further dressing. Police later contacted him and learnt that he was riding from Lajpat Nagar towards Noida when the bus allegedly hit the motorcycle near Ashram flyover.
“Since Singh had sustained injuries and had already left the hospital, his statement could not be recorded immediately. He went to Haryana for dressing/treatment and stated that he would give his statement later,” Kumar said.
Police said Singh later told them that he had called a friend for help after the crash, who took the motorcycle to Faridabad. The bike will be seized as part of the investigation, while police are trying to identify and trace the bus driver.
A case has been registered under BNS sections 281 (rash driving), 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 125(a) (act endangering life).
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More
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