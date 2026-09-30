Bus hits bike at Ashram; 1 killed

A 22-year-old woman was killed after a speeding bus allegedly hit the ride-sharing motorcycle she was travelling pillion on at southeast Delhi’s Ashram flyover on Monday morning, police said. The bus driver has not been arrested. The deceased, Hrishita Lahon, was travelling to Noida for her internship when the motorcycle.

The deceased, Hrishita Lahon, was travelling to Noida for her internship when the motorcycle, ridden by Darab Singh, was allegedly hit from behind by the bus around 10am, police said. Singh sustained injuries and is stable.

Lahon was taken to Jeewan Hospital and later shifted to Apollo Hospital, Sarita Vihar, where she was declared dead at 2.05pm. Police said no eyewitness could be traced and her statement could not be recorded.

Lahon, a Maitreyi College graduate, was working as a social media intern for a clothing firm and pursuing a master’s degree from IGNOU. She lived in Panchsheel Park and is survived by her parents and younger brother, who live in Guwahati.

DCP (southeast) Vineet Kumar said police did not receive a PCR call from the spot and were first informed about the incident through the medical legal case (MLC) at Jeewan Hospital at around 12.58pm.

Singh had left Jeewan Hospital after receiving primary treatment and travelled to Haryana for further dressing. Police later contacted him and learnt that he was riding from Lajpat Nagar towards Noida when the bus allegedly hit the motorcycle near Ashram flyover.

“Since Singh had sustained injuries and had already left the hospital, his statement could not be recorded immediately. He went to Haryana for dressing/treatment and stated that he would give his statement later,” Kumar said.

Police said Singh later told them that he had called a friend for help after the crash, who took the motorcycle to Faridabad. The bike will be seized as part of the investigation, while police are trying to identify and trace the bus driver.

A case has been registered under BNS sections 281 (rash driving), 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 125(a) (act endangering life).