Can chewing gum actually help make your face slimmer? Orthopaedic surgeon explains true effect on jaws

But does it actually work? Taking to Instagram on June 2, Dr Kiran Shete, an orthopaedic surgeon and integrative medicine specialist with over 25 years of experience, explained the reality and shared why one should be cautious of overdoing it.

It is a common perception that chewing gum is essentially a workout for the face that makes it slimmer and accentuates the jawline. This idea is responsible for many youngsters taking up chewing gum as a habit.

The effect of chewing gum on the jaws According to Dr Shete, the real issue with chewing gum excessively is the effect it has on the jaws, not on a superficial level but in terms of muscle and bone health.

In his words, “Some people say that chewing gum can actually slim your face, and others call it a simple facial workout. But there is a real question. Can chewing gum actually harm your jaw joint?”

The jaw joint is known as the temporomandibular joint (also called the TM joint), a sliding hinge that connects the jawbone to the skull on either side of the face.

As Dr Shete explained, “Your jaw is a small but powerful joint, and it is just in front of your ears, called the TM joint. It controls every bite, chew and word you speak. When you chew gum occasionally, these joints handle it easily. But chewing gum for hours turns it into a constant repetitive stress injury.”

The constant chewing motion overworks the jaw muscles and increases the pressure inside the joint over time. This can lead to a number of issues, most prominent among which include:

Clicking sound at the joint

Stiffness of the joint

Headaches near the temple

Pain while chewing Can chewing gum make the face appear thin? Despite the idea being very popular, Dr Shete highlighted that excessively chewing gum does not help an individual lose fat around the face.

In his words, “About gum helping your face burn the fat, that idea is misleading. Chewing gum strengthens the jaw muscle. But fat loss does not happen locally in the face. So gum is not a facial workout. And like any joint, your jaw needs use, not overuse.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.