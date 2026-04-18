Accidentally swallowed chewing gum? Gastroentrologist reveals how long it stays in your stomach

So while you may have heard that chewing gum is indigestible, that does not mean it is permanent, as it eventually passes. Understanding this truth is important as it helps to reduce unnecessary health anxiety.

“Since childhood, everyone is made to believe that swallowing chewing gum will stay in the stomach for years. This belief has been passed down for generations, creating unnecessary fear and stress among people,” Dr Seth explained, debunking the myth that it stays in the stomach forever or causes major gastric problems. He shared the reality which is far from the exaggerated myths, "while it is true that chewing gum is not easily digested like regular food, it does not remain in the body for years.”

Are you chewing gum as a stress buster, to freshen up your mouth, or as a way to stop overeating? Whatever the reason is, it is a common habit. One of the fears that people often have includes accidentally swallowing it and the resulting assumption that it gets stuck in your stomach for a long time, creating a situation where you panic. ALSO READ: IBS vs IBD: Gastroenterologist shares the main differences between the two common gut conditions

How long does the swallowed gum stay in your stomach? The gastroentrologist corrected the long-standing myth because the digestive system is designed to move everything we consume. He said, "People should be at ease and don’t get tensed, as swallowed chewing gum does not stay in the stomach for years.”

But how is it processed if chewing gum cannot be fully broken down because of its synthetic base? Dr Seth elaborated, "The gum still travels through the digestive tract similar to other foods. The gum cannot be digested like food and will go to the intestines from the stomach. It will then further move with the other waste and will be removed from the body via stool, within 4-5 days. The body will not store it for years at all.”

Another common concern that people may have is whether it sticks to any organs. The doctor assured that it does not stick to any of the organs, like the intestines or the stomach lining. Many may even doubt that their gut issues are because of swallowed gum, to which Dr Sethi reiterated, “The gum will not raise the chances of symptoms such as abdominal pain, heaviness, poor digestion, vomiting, nausea, or constipation or impact overall well-being.”

Bottom line: The gastroentrologist clearly debunked the myth of gum staying in the stomach for long years, but that said, one should avoid swallowing gum because of its synthetic composition. However, even if someone accidentally swallows it, there is no need to panic.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.