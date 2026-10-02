Troubled by brain fog? Physician shares 5 supplements that can help support mental clarity

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Being troubled by brain fog is a fairly common experience. While leading a healthy lifestyle can help fight it, taking supplements can also yield positive results. Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, took to Instagram on October 1 and listed five supplements that can help improve mental clarity. They are presented as follows.

1. Creatine Creatine is one of the most popular supplements in the market, especially for fitness enthusiasts. However, it not only helps muscles grow but also improves brain health. As Dr Sood explained, “The creatine-phosphocreatine system helps the brain regenerate ATP, supporting cellular energy. Studies suggest possible benefits for working memory and cognition during sleep deprivation.”

2. Omega-3s Healthy omega-3 fatty acids, such as DHA and EPA, are known for supporting the brain and mental health. In the words of the physician, “DHA is an important component of brain cell membranes, while EPA and DHA influence inflammatory signalling.”

3. Magnesium Magnesium supports energy production and normal nerve function, pointed out Dr Sood. “Correcting deficiency may improve fatigue, and early studies of magnesium L-threonate suggest possible benefits for sleep and selected cognitive measures,” he stated, adding, “Evidence is still developing and cannot be generalised to every magnesium form.”

4. Vitamin B12 Dr Sood shared that vitamin B12 is essential for myelin, nerve function, and healthy red blood cells, and its deficiency can cause fatigue, poor concentration, numbness, and balance problems even without anaemia. “Correcting a true deficiency can restore function, but extra B12 has not reliably improved cognition when levels are already adequate,” he noted.

5. Vitamin D As Dr Sood shared, “Vitamin D deficiency can contribute to fatigue, and treating the deficiency may help some people feel better cognitively.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.