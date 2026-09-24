Emirates flight attendant gets surprise LEGO gift from Indian passenger: 'You're going to make me cry'

A little LEGO creativity turned into a sweet moment for an Emirates passenger and a member of the cabin crew. What started as a quiet activity during the flight ended with an unexpected gift and an emotional reaction. Emirates crew member gets emotional over LEGO gift. (Instagram/@alyna_jude)

The passenger had been making a LEGO creation while seated on the flight. After the cabin crew encouraged her creativity, she decided to surprise them with what she had made.

The sweet gesture was captured on video and shared on Instagram, where it has prompted warm reactions from viewers.

Passenger gifts LEGO creation to Emirates crew The video was shared by Instagram user Alyna Jude. In the clip, the passenger can be seen putting together a LEGO creation while sitting in her seat. A member of the Emirates cabin crew appears to notice her activity and encourages her to continue with it.

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Later, the passenger decides to gift the LEGO creation to the crew member. The cabin crew member looks surprised when she receives the handmade gift and appears visibly emotional. She takes a moment to look at the creation before reacting to the unexpected gesture.

"You're going to make me cry," she says in the video before asking if she can give the passenger a hug. She then thanks her for the thoughtful gesture, turning the simple exchange into a memorable moment during the flight.

Watch the full video below: