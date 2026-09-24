Max Estates bets on Ghaziabad: What Delhi–Meerut Expressway’s premium housing push means for buyers

Ghaziabad’s housing market is shedding its affordable tag and moving up the value chain, as real estate developers increasingly bet on premium homes. Improved connectivity through the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and Metro, coupled with rising end-user demand, is giving the city a new residential identity. Improved connectivity through the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, RRTS and Metro, coupled with rising end-user demand, is giving Ghaziabad a new residential identity. (Representational photo) (Photo: Sakib Ali/HT)

At the centre of this shift is the Delhi–Meerut Expressway corridor, where large land deals and high-value projects are reshaping the premium housing landscape. Developers and buyers are looking beyond Ghaziabad’s traditional price advantage over Noida and Gurugram, drawn instead by larger, better-appointed homes and improving connectivity.

The latest entrant is listed real estate developer Max Estates, which said in a regulatory filing on September 23 that it will enter Ghaziabad through a proposed joint development agreement for a 9.76-acre land parcel in Indirapuram. The project has an estimated development potential of 1.5 million sq ft and a gross development value (GDV) of ₹2,500–3,000 crore.

The move follows similar bets by branded developers such as Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates and fresh project announcements by domestic players, including Gaurs Group and Gulshan Group. This signals growing institutional interest in Ghaziabad’s premium housing potential as the city shifts from its affordable-housing identity toward premium and luxury residential development.

Branded developers expand footprint in Ghaziabad The shift began gaining momentum in March 2024, when Prestige Estates Projects acquired 62.5 acres in Indirapuram Extension, Ghaziabad, to develop a large-format township. The company had said at the time that it had acquired the land for more than ₹450 crore and planned to develop 10 million sq ft of residential space.

“Following the entry of listed developers, Ghaziabad has emerged as a strategic housing-supply market, offering consumers better residential options and signalling a shift in the city’s real estate narrative,” says Gaurav Gupta, director, SG Estates, which launched SG Nakshatra, an ultra-luxury project spread across seven acres and offering 3- and 4-BHK apartments with premium amenities in Siddharth Vihar.

Gulshan Group, which has traditionally been active in the Ghaziabad and Noida markets, has also announced new premium projects in the region. The developer has partnered with Ourika Estates to develop two land parcels in Ghaziabad and Lucknow, with a planned investment of ₹750 crore in the first phase.

The Ghaziabad parcel spans approximately 8,750 sq m in Madhuban Bapudham and was acquired through a Ghaziabad Development Authority auction. The proposed project is positioned as a premium residential development featuring planned layouts, contemporary architecture and lifestyle amenities.

Gulshan Group has also launched Gulshan Empire in Sector 1, Wave City, along the Meerut Expressway, with apartments starting at ₹2.20 crore. Spread across 5.5 acres, the project involves an investment of approximately ₹1,000 crore and is expected to generate sales revenue exceeding ₹1,200 crore. The development comprises 500 apartments across six towers. The first phase offers 3 BHK apartments with a helper’s room starting at ₹2.20 crore and 4 BHK apartments with a helper’s room starting at ₹3 crore.

AU Real Estate has entered the premium housing segment with Cosmos Corner in Siddharth Vihar. The ₹1,200-crore project spans 5.6 acres and comprises approximately 831 residential units across 40 floors, with prices starting at ₹1.5 crore. Developed by Cosmos REIT Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of AU Real Estate, the project was acquired through a competitive auction conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad for ₹336 crore.

Buyers’ profile The projects are predominantly end-user-driven, with many buyers looking to upgrade to larger homes or move from rented accommodation to homeownership. Their interest in luxury housing in Ghaziabad is driven not necessarily by lower prices compared with Gurugram or Noida, but by the region’s improving connectivity and infrastructure.

Why are developers looking at Ghaziabad? According to Mudassir Zaidi, Executive Director – North, Knight Frank India, land availability, pricing, residential demand, economic activity and connectivity are key factors influencing developer acquisitions.

“In Indirapuram, access to the Meerut Expressway, RRTS connectivity and established social infrastructure are likely to have supported the acquisition decision. The location also offers a relative land and cost advantage over established NCR markets such as Gurugram, Noida and Greater Noida, where land is increasingly constrained, and acquisition costs are higher,” he said.

As land constraints intensify in established NCR markets, well-connected locations such as Ghaziabad could play a larger role in shaping the next phase of residential development, he said.

Can Ghaziabad emerge as a premium housing corridor? Industry observers believe the NH-24/Delhi–Meerut Expressway belt has the ingredients to evolve into Ghaziabad’s premium housing corridor. Gaurav Gupta of Zeno Realty said the region’s transformation is being driven by improved connectivity, the entry of branded developers and the emergence of a more aspirational buyer base.

“Historically, one constraint has been the limited availability of large, clean, developable land parcels, which kept the market dominated by regional developers. That is now changing, and the entry of branded developers, first Prestige followed by Max Estates, is important validation,” he said.

The opportunity, however, is not simply about attracting buyers who would otherwise purchase in Gurugram or Noida. “The opportunity is primarily the upgrading Ghaziabad and East Delhi buyer who previously had limited institutional-quality premium housing options,” Gupta said.

He pointed to Prestige City, where branded projects have reportedly commanded ₹14,000–15,000 per sq ft, as evidence of the market’s evolving pricing potential.

“At ₹18,000 per sq ft and luxury configurations starting around 2,500 sq ft, the entry ticket itself approaches ₹4.5 crore. With developers like Max Estates, ₹5–7 crore homes in Ghaziabad are no longer difficult to imagine,” he said.

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According to Gupta, there is no direct comparison to any Gurugram micro-market because the buyer catchment and market economics differ. “For buyers, the thesis should therefore not be ‘Ghaziabad is cheaper than Gurugram or Noida’. It should be whether this corridor can become the preferred premium address for its own large catchment. I believe that is the more relevant opportunity,” he said.